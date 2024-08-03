Aerosmith End 54 Year Run and Call It A Day - Noise11.com

Aerosmith has come to a sudden end 54 years after forming in Boston in 1970.

Aerosmith cite singer Stephen Tyler’s vocal injury as the reason they can no longer continue. Tyler injured his vocal cords at a show on 9 September 2023. The band were already on their ‘Peace Out: The Farewell Tour’ when the injury occurred and the tour was postponed for one year to reconvene in September 2024 and conclude February 2025.

In a statement the band announced:

It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history. It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives. We’ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision – as a band of brothers – to retire from the touring stage. We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you – the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true.

Aerosmith released their first album ‘Aerosmith’ in January, 1973. The fourth album ‘Rocks’ in 1976 gave them their first Top 10, peaking at no 3 in the USA. ‘Get A Grip’ (1993) and ‘Nine Lives’ (1997) were both no 1 albums in the USA. The most recent Aerosmith studio album was ‘Music From Another Dimension’ in 2012.

