 Aerosmith Celebrate 50 Years of Self-Titled Debut with Legendary Edition - Noise11.com
Aerosmith debut album box set

Aerosmith debut album box set

Aerosmith Celebrate 50 Years of Self-Titled Debut with Legendary Edition

by Paul Cashmere on January 28, 2026

in New Music,News

Boston Rock Icons Revisit Their 1973 Breakthrough Album With New Mixes, Previously Unreleased Tracks and Collector’s Editions

by Paul Cashmere

Aerosmith, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® inductees and multi-GRAMMY® Award winners, are marking the 50th anniversary of their seminal self-titled debut with the release of Aerosmith (Legendary Edition) on March 20, 2026. The Boston quintet-Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer-have meticulously assembled what they describe as the definitive edition of the album that launched their legendary career.

Originally released on January 5, 1973, Aerosmith captured the raw energy and blues-driven rock that would define the band for decades. The album included early classics such as Make It, Mama Kin, and Dream On, with the latter becoming an enduring rock anthem. Recorded in the heart of Boston at Intermedia Studios on Newbury Street, the sessions produced a record that initially grew slowly in popularity but eventually became a cornerstone of rock history. Dream On broke into the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 in late 1975, later earning a spot in the GRAMMY® Hall of Fame in 2018 and surpassing 1.5 billion streams on Spotify.

For the Legendary Edition, Tyler and Perry have worked alongside GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Steve Berkowitz and GRAMMY®-nominated mixer Zakk Cervini, known for his work with blink-182 and Halsey. The newly crafted 2024 Album Mix is the centerpiece of a multi-format release that includes a limited-edition 5LP box set, 4LP slipcase, standard and colored LPs, 3CD, 1CD, and digital editions, as well as exclusive merchandise.

Aerosmith has released Mama Kin (2024 Mix) as an instant grat track, giving fans a taste of the reimagined sound while preserving the spirit of the original recording. The 5LP Deluxe Box Set, known as the Legendary Collector’s Edition, includes the original album remastered on 180g clear vinyl, the 2024 Album Mix on translucent red vinyl, a live 1973 Paul’s Mall performance, previously unreleased studio tracks, and a special 12-inch vinyl featuring both remaster and 2024 mix of Dream On. A hardback book featuring never-before-seen photographs by Ross Halfin, liner notes by veteran music writer Rick Florino, and interviews with all five original members, as well as contributions from Dolly Parton, Corey Taylor, Mike McCready, Jerry Cantrell, Slash, Sully Erna, and others, accompanies the collection. The box also unfolds into a 3D Aerosmith pop-up diorama and includes a fold-out poster and sticker sheet.

Additional fan-focused packages include the Legendary Collector’s Edition Fanpack, which pairs the 5LP Deluxe Box Set with a satin bomber jacket, and the Legendary Edition Fanpack, which includes the translucent red vinyl and a new band T-shirt. The 4LP Legendary Deluxe Edition and 3CD Legendary Expanded Edition present the remastered original album, 2024 Album Mix, live Paul’s Mall performance, and unearthed studio tracks, all with accompanying books or booklets.

Among the rarities, fans will discover unreleased tracks such as Harmonica Bass Jam Jelly, an alternate take of Make It, and the near-six-minute jam Joined At The Hip, revealing the band’s early improvisational chemistry and foreshadowing riffs later heard in Sweet Emotion.

The 1973 debut was the start of a career that has spanned more than five decades, selling over 150 million albums globally and achieving 25 RIAA gold and platinum albums, with 28 songs charting on the Billboard Hot 100. Aerosmith’s enduring influence is evident not only in their music but in era-defining videos like Amazing, Crazy, Janie’s Got a Gun, and Love In An Elevator, as well as historic achievements such as performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show and being the first rock band with a Disney attraction in their name.

Continuing their legacy, Aerosmith collaborated with YUNGBLUD in 2025 on the One More Time EP, reaching #1 on the Billboard Top Rock & Alternative Albums Chart and #9 on the Billboard 200, making them the second group-and fifth act overall-to reach the Top 10 in each of the last six decades.

Aerosmith “Aerosmith” 5LP Super Deluxe

LP 1
Aerosmith
2024 Remaster

Side 1
1. MAKE IT 3:43 (S. Tyler)
2. SOMEBODY 3:46 (S. Tyler – S. Emspack)
3. DREAM ON 4:28 (S. Tyler)
4. ONE WAY STREET 7:03 (S. Tyler)

Side 2
1. MAMA KIN 4:29 (S. Tyler)
2. WRITE ME A LETTER 4:12 (S. Tyler)
3. MOVIN’ OUT 5:03 (S. Tyler – J. Perry)
4. WALKIN’ THE DOG 3:14 (R. Thomas)

All tracks Mastered by Chris Athens at Chris Athens Masters in Austin, TX, 2024

LP2
Aerosmith
2024 Mix

Side 1
1. MAKE IT 3:43 (S. Tyler)
2. SOMEBODY 3:59 (S. Tyler – S. Emspack)
3. DREAM ON 4:28 (S. Tyler)
4. ONE WAY STREET 7:07 (S. Tyler)

Side 2
1. MAMA KIN 4:35 (S. Tyler)
2. WRITE ME A LETTER 4:12 (S. Tyler)
3. MOVIN’ OUT 5:12 (S. Tyler – J. Perry)
4. WALKIN’ THE DOG 3:19 (R. Thomas)

All tracks Mixed by Zakk Cervini, 2024

LP3
Paul’s Mall Live Performance March 20, 1973

Side 1
1. Introduction :44
2. Make It 3:54 (S. Tyler)
3. One Way Street 7:06 (S. Tyler)
4. Somebody 3:42 (S. Tyler – S. Emspack)

Side 2
1. Write Me A Letter 4:14 (S. Tyler)
2. I Ain’t Got You 3:57 (C. Carter)
3. Mother Popcorn 8:17 (J. Brown – P.W. Ellis)
4. Movin’ Out 5:12 (S. Tyler – J. Perry)

LP4
Paul’s Mall Live Performance March 20, 1973
(Continued plus Bonus Tracks)

Side 1
Paul’s Mall Live Performance March 20, 1973 (Continued)
1. Walkin’ The Dog 3:16 (R. Thomas)
2. Train Kept A Rollin’ 5:42 (H. Kay – L. Mann – T. Bradshaw)
3. Mama Kin 4:35 (S. Tyler)

Side 2
Bonus Tracks
1. Train Kept A Rollin’ (Session Take) 3:36 (H. Kay – L. Mann – T. Bradshaw)
2. Make It (Rehearsal Take) 4:39 (S. Tyler)
3. Make It (Alternate Take) 4:40 (S. Tyler)
4. Write Me A Letter (Alternate Take) 4:19 (S. Tyler)
5. Harmonica Bass Jam Jelly (Session Take) 2:04 *
6. Joined At The Hip (Aerojam) 5:39*
* Written by Aerosmith

LP5
Dream On “Clouds” Disc (45 RPM)

Side 1
1. DREAM ON (2024 Remaster) 4:28 (S. Tyler)
2. DREAM ON (2024 Mix) 4:28 (S. Tyler)

Side 2
UV Printed Cloudscape

LP2 (all) and LP5 Track 2 Mixed by Zakk Cervini, 2024
All tracks Mastered by Chris Athens at Chris Athens Masters in Austin, TX, 2024

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ringo Starr Blast From Your Past 50th Anniversary Album Cover
Ringo Starr Celebrates 50 Years of Blast From Your Past

Today marks the 50th anniversary of Ringo Starr's compilation album, Blast From Your Past, a landmark release that captured the early solo success of the former Beatle. Released in 1975 on Apple Records, the album represented both Starr's first compilation LP and his final project under his EMI contract, as well as the last Apple Records release until the label's revival in the 1990s.

December 12, 2025
Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley unbox the Dressed To Kill 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition box set.
KISS Unbox Dressed To Kill – Gene Simmons & Paul Stanley Revisit the 1975 Breakthrough That Changed Everything

Nearly half a century after KISS marched through the streets of Manhattan in borrowed business suits, the band's third studio album Dressed To Kill has returned in a lavish 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition. Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley have produced an unboxing video of new set, revisiting the frantic early years that forged the record and ultimately launched KISS toward global domination.

November 27, 2025
Neil Young And Crazy Horse During Zuma Sessions 1975
Neil Young And Crazy Horse, 50 Years On, Reconnect With Zuma’s Wild, Wounded Heart

Fifty years after it first washed up from the surf at Point Dume, Neil Young's Zuma remains one of his most quietly volatile records, a bruised and beautiful return to Crazy Horse that mixed pastoral reflection with jagged electric bursts, and gave the world the towering epic Cortez The Killer.

November 10, 2025
Elton John Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy
Elton John Celebrates 50 Years Of ‘Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy’ With Deluxe Reissue

When Elton John and Bernie Taupin released Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy in 1975, they weren't just delivering another album - they were telling their story. Now, fifty years later, the duo's most autobiographical work is being revisited in a lavish 50th anniversary reissue, restoring one of rock's most introspective and musically adventurous masterpieces to the spotlight.

October 25, 2025
Jerry Hall as a siren on the cover of Roxy Music’s Siren album, 1975
Roxy Music ‘Siren’ Turns 50: The Art Rock Classic That Defined A Decade

When Roxy Music released Siren in October 1975, the British art-rock pioneers were already known for fusing avant-garde experimentation with sleek pop sophistication. Fifty years on, Siren remains one of their most enduring works, a record that captured the glamour, chaos and creative electricity of mid-70s rock while propelling the band into the mainstream with Love Is The Drug.

October 24, 2025
Elton John Rock Of The Westies 50th Anniversary
Elton John’s Rock Of The Westies Turns 50 – A Wild Ride From The Caribou Ranch Era

When Rock Of The Westies hit shelves on 24 October 1975, Elton John was on top of the world. Less than five months after Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy, the British superstar released his tenth studio album, a record that marked both a musical shift and the close of one of the most prolific creative periods in pop history.

October 24, 2025
John Lennon Shaved Fish 50th anniversary
John Lennon ‘Shaved Fish’ Turns 50: The Definitive Collection Of Lennon’s Post-Beatles Era

When John Lennon released Shaved Fish on 24 October 1975 in the UK, it marked the end of one era and the beginning of another. The album arrived just as Lennon withdrew from the public eye to focus on family life, following the birth of his son Sean Lennon earlier that same month. It was also the final record he would release on Apple Records before the label shut down, making Shaved Fish not just a greatest-hits compilation, but a symbolic farewell to a turbulent chapter in his solo journey.

October 20, 2025