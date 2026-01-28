Aerosmith Celebrate 50 Years of Self-Titled Debut with Legendary Edition - Noise11.com

Boston Rock Icons Revisit Their 1973 Breakthrough Album With New Mixes, Previously Unreleased Tracks and Collector’s Editions

by Paul Cashmere

Aerosmith, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® inductees and multi-GRAMMY® Award winners, are marking the 50th anniversary of their seminal self-titled debut with the release of Aerosmith (Legendary Edition) on March 20, 2026. The Boston quintet-Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer-have meticulously assembled what they describe as the definitive edition of the album that launched their legendary career.

Originally released on January 5, 1973, Aerosmith captured the raw energy and blues-driven rock that would define the band for decades. The album included early classics such as Make It, Mama Kin, and Dream On, with the latter becoming an enduring rock anthem. Recorded in the heart of Boston at Intermedia Studios on Newbury Street, the sessions produced a record that initially grew slowly in popularity but eventually became a cornerstone of rock history. Dream On broke into the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 in late 1975, later earning a spot in the GRAMMY® Hall of Fame in 2018 and surpassing 1.5 billion streams on Spotify.

For the Legendary Edition, Tyler and Perry have worked alongside GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Steve Berkowitz and GRAMMY®-nominated mixer Zakk Cervini, known for his work with blink-182 and Halsey. The newly crafted 2024 Album Mix is the centerpiece of a multi-format release that includes a limited-edition 5LP box set, 4LP slipcase, standard and colored LPs, 3CD, 1CD, and digital editions, as well as exclusive merchandise.

Aerosmith has released Mama Kin (2024 Mix) as an instant grat track, giving fans a taste of the reimagined sound while preserving the spirit of the original recording. The 5LP Deluxe Box Set, known as the Legendary Collector’s Edition, includes the original album remastered on 180g clear vinyl, the 2024 Album Mix on translucent red vinyl, a live 1973 Paul’s Mall performance, previously unreleased studio tracks, and a special 12-inch vinyl featuring both remaster and 2024 mix of Dream On. A hardback book featuring never-before-seen photographs by Ross Halfin, liner notes by veteran music writer Rick Florino, and interviews with all five original members, as well as contributions from Dolly Parton, Corey Taylor, Mike McCready, Jerry Cantrell, Slash, Sully Erna, and others, accompanies the collection. The box also unfolds into a 3D Aerosmith pop-up diorama and includes a fold-out poster and sticker sheet.

Additional fan-focused packages include the Legendary Collector’s Edition Fanpack, which pairs the 5LP Deluxe Box Set with a satin bomber jacket, and the Legendary Edition Fanpack, which includes the translucent red vinyl and a new band T-shirt. The 4LP Legendary Deluxe Edition and 3CD Legendary Expanded Edition present the remastered original album, 2024 Album Mix, live Paul’s Mall performance, and unearthed studio tracks, all with accompanying books or booklets.

Among the rarities, fans will discover unreleased tracks such as Harmonica Bass Jam Jelly, an alternate take of Make It, and the near-six-minute jam Joined At The Hip, revealing the band’s early improvisational chemistry and foreshadowing riffs later heard in Sweet Emotion.

The 1973 debut was the start of a career that has spanned more than five decades, selling over 150 million albums globally and achieving 25 RIAA gold and platinum albums, with 28 songs charting on the Billboard Hot 100. Aerosmith’s enduring influence is evident not only in their music but in era-defining videos like Amazing, Crazy, Janie’s Got a Gun, and Love In An Elevator, as well as historic achievements such as performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show and being the first rock band with a Disney attraction in their name.

Continuing their legacy, Aerosmith collaborated with YUNGBLUD in 2025 on the One More Time EP, reaching #1 on the Billboard Top Rock & Alternative Albums Chart and #9 on the Billboard 200, making them the second group-and fifth act overall-to reach the Top 10 in each of the last six decades.

Aerosmith “Aerosmith” 5LP Super Deluxe

LP 1

Aerosmith

2024 Remaster

Side 1

1. MAKE IT 3:43 (S. Tyler)

2. SOMEBODY 3:46 (S. Tyler – S. Emspack)

3. DREAM ON 4:28 (S. Tyler)

4. ONE WAY STREET 7:03 (S. Tyler)

Side 2

1. MAMA KIN 4:29 (S. Tyler)

2. WRITE ME A LETTER 4:12 (S. Tyler)

3. MOVIN’ OUT 5:03 (S. Tyler – J. Perry)

4. WALKIN’ THE DOG 3:14 (R. Thomas)

All tracks Mastered by Chris Athens at Chris Athens Masters in Austin, TX, 2024

LP2

Aerosmith

2024 Mix

Side 1

1. MAKE IT 3:43 (S. Tyler)

2. SOMEBODY 3:59 (S. Tyler – S. Emspack)

3. DREAM ON 4:28 (S. Tyler)

4. ONE WAY STREET 7:07 (S. Tyler)

Side 2

1. MAMA KIN 4:35 (S. Tyler)

2. WRITE ME A LETTER 4:12 (S. Tyler)

3. MOVIN’ OUT 5:12 (S. Tyler – J. Perry)

4. WALKIN’ THE DOG 3:19 (R. Thomas)

All tracks Mixed by Zakk Cervini, 2024

LP3

Paul’s Mall Live Performance March 20, 1973

Side 1

1. Introduction :44

2. Make It 3:54 (S. Tyler)

3. One Way Street 7:06 (S. Tyler)

4. Somebody 3:42 (S. Tyler – S. Emspack)

Side 2

1. Write Me A Letter 4:14 (S. Tyler)

2. I Ain’t Got You 3:57 (C. Carter)

3. Mother Popcorn 8:17 (J. Brown – P.W. Ellis)

4. Movin’ Out 5:12 (S. Tyler – J. Perry)

LP4

Paul’s Mall Live Performance March 20, 1973

(Continued plus Bonus Tracks)

Side 1

Paul’s Mall Live Performance March 20, 1973 (Continued)

1. Walkin’ The Dog 3:16 (R. Thomas)

2. Train Kept A Rollin’ 5:42 (H. Kay – L. Mann – T. Bradshaw)

3. Mama Kin 4:35 (S. Tyler)

Side 2

Bonus Tracks

1. Train Kept A Rollin’ (Session Take) 3:36 (H. Kay – L. Mann – T. Bradshaw)

2. Make It (Rehearsal Take) 4:39 (S. Tyler)

3. Make It (Alternate Take) 4:40 (S. Tyler)

4. Write Me A Letter (Alternate Take) 4:19 (S. Tyler)

5. Harmonica Bass Jam Jelly (Session Take) 2:04 *

6. Joined At The Hip (Aerojam) 5:39*

* Written by Aerosmith

LP5

Dream On “Clouds” Disc (45 RPM)

Side 1

1. DREAM ON (2024 Remaster) 4:28 (S. Tyler)

2. DREAM ON (2024 Mix) 4:28 (S. Tyler)

Side 2

UV Printed Cloudscape

LP2 (all) and LP5 Track 2 Mixed by Zakk Cervini, 2024

All tracks Mastered by Chris Athens at Chris Athens Masters in Austin, TX, 2024

