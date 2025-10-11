Aimee Isobel And Connor Stanton Team Up For Cinematic Ballad Rainy Weather - Noise11.com

Two of Melbourne’s most promising young singer-songwriters, Aimee Isobel and Connor Stanton, have come together for a hauntingly beautiful new single, Rainy Weather, a powerful duet that explores heartbreak, healing, and self-discovery.

Rainy Weather opens with Connor’s brooding reflections on personal trauma and its impact on a relationship, before Aimee’s voice sweeps in with emotional depth and clarity, her delivery recalling the delicate power of Katie Noonan. The pair trade verses and unite in sweeping choruses, building to a cinematic crescendo that feels ready-made for film or television.

Already attracting the attention of tastemakers across radio and streaming platforms, Rainy Weather marks an impressive collaboration between two artists whose chemistry feels effortless and deeply authentic.

“Connor and I started recording Rainy Weather back in February this year,” Aimee says. “At first, I thought Connor just wanted me to sing one of his verses, then he told me I’d have my own – and I ended up writing my solo parts that same day in about ten minutes, so I was very proud of that moment!”

The song was written by Connor Stanton and Aimee Isobel, with music by Stanton, and recorded over a day that both artists describe as creatively electric. What began as a studio session quickly evolved into a lasting friendship – one that now finds its visual expression in the striking Rainy Weather video, directed and edited by Aimee herself.

“Later in the year, I came up with the idea to make a music video (sorry Connor for not warning you about the full concept then, aha),” Aimee laughs. “I wrote and directed it, and we filmed everything over four days, including at the incredible venue Stay Gold in Brunswick – thank you so much Matt for letting us use the space!”

The Rainy Weather video tells the emotional story behind the song – a couple drifting apart as distance and pain set in. The cinematography captures that slow unraveling, while the duo’s performance breathes life into every lyric.

For Aimee, Rainy Weather is not just a milestone collaboration – it’s also a celebration of independence. She recently launched her own label, Enchanted Records, under which the single is released.

“I’m so proud of this whole project and everyone involved. Happy release day! Go stream it, watch the video, and maybe play it next time it rains,” she says. “And yes – I now have my very own record label, Enchanted Records, which I am SO happy about, and proud of, too!”

At just 18, Aimee Isobel has already carved out a name as one of Melbourne’s most captivating new performers. Over the past year, she’s dazzled audiences with her soaring vocals and magnetic stage presence, showing a musical maturity beyond her years.

She began 2025 supporting Wheatus frontman Brendan B Brown on his acoustic solo tour, followed by national shows alongside Australian INXS and Bon Jovi tribute acts – proving her ability to hold her own in front of diverse and demanding crowds.

Her voice, at once ethereal and grounded, has drawn comparisons to artists such as Sarah Blasko and Missy Higgins, while her songwriting brings an unfiltered honesty that connects instantly with listeners.

Connor Stanton, who composed the music for Rainy Weather, is known for his ability to capture the raw edges of emotion through understated production and lyrical vulnerability. His music often explores the push and pull between pain and hope, a theme that runs deeply through Rainy Weather.

