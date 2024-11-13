Wheatus Australian Tour Opening Acts Have Been Revealed - Noise11.com

Wheatus have chosen four Australian acts to open for them on the 2025 acoustic tour.

Joining Wheatus are:

Savanah Solomon for all WA shows

Salt & Steel for all East Coast shows

Tres Jolene for Coffs Harbour & Forster

Aimee Isobel for Melbourne

Winner of the 2024 Emerging Artist of the Year at the Western Australian Country Music Awards, Savanah Solomon brings stories of hope, heartbreak, and healing to life. Her warm sound and evocative lyrics create a world where country and rock meet, offering peace amid life’s storms.

Salt & Steel offer a raw, earthy rock experience, blending psychedelic elements with the grounded essence of rock roots and blues. The couple live full time in their van and have performed at festivals including Woodford Folk Festival, Party In the Paddock, Airlie Beach Festival of Music and Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Tres Jolene is a scaled down trio of mid North Coast alt-country punks, Then Jolene.

A manifestation of disparate styles, collated by fate, combining double bass, washboard, fiddle, guitar, banjo and 3 part harmonies.

Melbourne singer-songwriter Aimee Isobel has been lighting up stages for the past year, her mesmerizing voice and magnetic charm winning over crowds wherever she goes.

Having just turned 18, Aimee pairs a maturity beyond her years with an undeniable spark.

Acoustic Wheatus features Brendan B. Brown and Gabrielle Sterbenz as well as The Chats ‘Josh ‘Pricey’ Price.

TOUR DATES

Wed, Jan 15: The Gov, Adelaide

Fri, Jan 17: Clancy’s Fish Pub, Fremantle

Sat, Jan 18: Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough

Sun, Jan 19: The River, Margaret River

Wed, Jan 22: Vinnie’s Dive Bar, Gold Coast

Thurs, Jan 23: The Back Room, Brisbane

Fri, Jan 24: Coffs Hotel, Coffs Harbour

Sat, Jan 25: The Bellevue Hotel, Forster/Tuncurry

Sun, Jan 26: Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle

Wed, Jan 29: Shark Bar, Manly

Thurs, Jan 30: Underground, Sydney

Fri, Jan 31: The Baso, Canberra

Sat, Feb 1: Thornbury Theatre, Melbourne

Sun, Feb 2: Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Tickets available from

