 Wheatus Australian Tour Opening Acts Have Been Revealed - Noise11.com
Gabrielle Sterbenz and Brendan B Brown of Wheatus

Wheatus Australian Tour Opening Acts Have Been Revealed

by Paul Cashmere on November 13, 2024

in News

Wheatus have chosen four Australian acts to open for them on the 2025 acoustic tour.

Joining Wheatus are:

Savanah Solomon for all WA shows
Salt & Steel for all East Coast shows
Tres Jolene for Coffs Harbour & Forster
Aimee Isobel for Melbourne

Winner of the 2024 Emerging Artist of the Year at the Western Australian Country Music Awards, Savanah Solomon brings stories of hope, heartbreak, and healing to life. Her warm sound and evocative lyrics create a world where country and rock meet, offering peace amid life’s storms.
savanahsolomon.com

Salt & Steel offer a raw, earthy rock experience, blending psychedelic elements with the grounded essence of rock roots and blues. The couple live full time in their van and have performed at festivals including Woodford Folk Festival, Party In the Paddock, Airlie Beach Festival of Music and Byron Bay Bluesfest.
saltandsteelmusic.com

Tres Jolene is a scaled down trio of mid North Coast alt-country punks, Then Jolene.
A manifestation of disparate styles, collated by fate, combining double bass, washboard, fiddle, guitar, banjo and 3 part harmonies.
www.facebook.com/thenjolene

Melbourne singer-songwriter Aimee Isobel has been lighting up stages for the past year, her mesmerizing voice and magnetic charm winning over crowds wherever she goes.
Having just turned 18, Aimee pairs a maturity beyond her years with an undeniable spark.
linktr.ee/aimeeisobel

Acoustic Wheatus features Brendan B. Brown and Gabrielle Sterbenz as well as The Chats ‘Josh ‘Pricey’ Price.

TOUR DATES
Wed, Jan 15: The Gov, Adelaide
Fri, Jan 17: Clancy’s Fish Pub, Fremantle
Sat, Jan 18: Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough
Sun, Jan 19: The River, Margaret River
Wed, Jan 22: Vinnie’s Dive Bar, Gold Coast
Thurs, Jan 23: The Back Room, Brisbane
Fri, Jan 24: Coffs Hotel, Coffs Harbour
Sat, Jan 25: The Bellevue Hotel, Forster/Tuncurry
Sun, Jan 26: Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle
Wed, Jan 29: Shark Bar, Manly
Thurs, Jan 30: Underground, Sydney
Fri, Jan 31: The Baso, Canberra
Sat, Feb 1: Thornbury Theatre, Melbourne
Sun, Feb 2: Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Tickets available from
www.bigapachee.com.au/batours

