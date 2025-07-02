 Sean Combs Jury Reaches A Decision on Four of Five Counts - Noise11.com
Sean Combs Jury Reaches A Decision on Four of Five Counts

by Paul Cashmere on July 2, 2025

The jury looking into the alleged crimes of Sean Diddy Combs have reached a decision on four of the five counts but have not agreed on the fifth charge of racketeering conspiracy.

US District Judge Arun Subramanian has decided to withhold the initial verdicts for the four decided charges and has order the jury to reconvene to make a decision on the fifth count before he makes the findings public.

A verdict has been reached on two counts of sex trafficking and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs has pleaded ‘not guilty’ to all five charges.

Combs mother and some of his children were in court when the initial findings were read.

Racketeering is usually used in organised crime and drug cases. In this case, a guilty verdict will bring a 20-year sentence against Combs. Combs faces up to 50 years in prison if found guilty on multiple counts. The prostitution change could earn him 10 years and the sex trafficking charge 20 years.

More than 30 witnesses were called over the seven-week trial.

Combs chose to not testify at the trail.

