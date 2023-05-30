 AIR Music Awards Nominees 2023 Announced - Noise11.com
Mirusia Louwerse - Image By Damien Loverso

AIR Music Awards Nominees 2023 Announced

by Paul Cashmere on May 31, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

The 2023 Air Awards nominees have been revealed.

The awards will once again be handed out in South Australia. Minister for Arts. Andrea Michaels MP said: “The Malinauskas Government is proud to support the AIR Awards and Indie-Con Australia Conference in 2023. It is fantastic to be hosting the awards here in Adelaide – Australia’s only UNESCO City of Music – and I congratulate all of the nominees. It’s a wonderful opportunity to recognise the work the independent music industry does in providing talented and emerging artists and music businesses with a platform to share their art with a wider audience.”

The 2023 Nominees Are…

Best Independent Blues And Roots Album Or EP

Baby Velvet – Please Don’t Be In Love With Someone Else
Dope Lemon – Rose Pink Cadillac
Little Quirks – Call To Unknowns
William Crighton – Water And Dust
Ziggy Alberts – Dancing In The Dark

Best Independent Jazz Album Or EP

Barney Mcall – Precious Energy
Donny Benét – Le Piano
Jeremy Rose – Face To Face
Mildlife – Live From South Channel Island
Surprise Chef – Education & Recreation

Best Independent Classical Album Or EP

Ensemble Offspring – To Listen, To Sing – Ngarra-Burria: First Peoples Composers
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra / Benjamin Northey – Nigel Westlake: Blueback [Original Motion Picture Score]
Mirusia – Songbird
Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra – Nightlight
William Barton / Veronique Serret – Heartland

Best Independent Children’s Album Or EP

Emily Wurramara – Ayarra Emeba (Calm Songs)
Emma Memma – Emma Memma
Play School – Very Jazzy Street Party
Teeny Tiny Stevies – How To Be Creative
The Wiggles – Rewiggled

Best Independent Country Album Or EP

Adam Brand – All Or Nothing
Andy Golledge – Strength Of A Queen
Casey Barnes – Light It Up
Freya Josephine Hollick – The Real World
Lyn Bowtell – Wiser

Best Independent Soul/Rnb Album Or EP

Ashli – Only One
Beckah Amani – April
Felivand – Ties
Wanderers – Wanderers
Winston Surfshirt – Panna Cotta

Best Independent Pop Album Or EP

Big Scary – Me And You
Daniel Johns – Futurenever
Jem Cassar-Daley – I Don’t Know Who To Call
Telenova – Stained Glass Love
Vance Joy – In Our Own Sweet Time

Best Independent Rock Album Or EP

Ball Park Music – Weirder & Weirder
Camp Cope – Running With The Hurricane
King Stingray – King Stingray
Ocean Alley – Low Altitude Living
Slowly Slowly – Daisy Chain

Breakthrough Independent Artist Of The Year – Presented By PPCA

Andy Golledge
Jem Cassar-Daley
King Stingray
Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers
Wanderers

Best Independent Hip Hop Album Or EP

Allday – Excuse Me
Danté Knows – Phase One
Jesswar– Life’s Short, Live Big
Kween G – Sensible Rebel
Yawdoesitall – Life I Chose

Best Independent Dance Or Electronica Album Or EP

Confidence Man – Tilt
Flume – Palaces
Ninajirachi – Second Nature
Telenova – Stained Glass Love (Telenoir Versions)
The Jungle Giants – Love Signs Remixed

Best Independent Dance, Electronica Or Club Single

Cub Sport – Always Got The Love
Flume – Say Nothing Feat. May-A
Lime Cordiale, Idris Elba, Fatboy Slim – Holiday Fatboy Slim Remix
Memphis Lk – Coffee
Pnau & Troye Sivan – You Know What I Need

Best Independent Punk Album Or EP

Body Type – Everything Is Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising
Hard-Ons – Yummy!
Press Club – Endless Motion
Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers – Pretty Good For A Girl Band
These New South Whales – Tnsw

Best Independent Heavy Album Or EP

Clamm – Care
Northlane – Obsidian
Parkway Drive – Darker Still
Thornhill – Heroine
Yours Truly – Is This What I Look Like?

Independent Album Of The Year

Daniel Johns – Futurenever
Julia Jacklin – Pre Pleasure
King Stingray – King Stingray
Laura Jean – Amateurs
Northlane – Obsidian

Independent Song Of The Year

Cub Sport – Always Got The Love
Genesis Owusu – Get Inspired
Jen Cloher – Mana Takatapui
Julia Jacklin – I Was Neon
King Stingray – Camp Dog

Independent Label Of The Year

ABC Music
Chapter Music
Domestic La La
Liberation Records
Unfd

This Year Air Announced Two New Industry Award Categories – The Independent Marketing Team Of The Year And The Independent Publicity Team Of The Year Awards. Below Are The Nominees:

Independent Marketing Team Of The Year

ABC Music, The Orchard – The Wiggles, Rewiggled
Chugg Music, The Annex – Lime Cordiale, Cordi Elba
Domestic La La – Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, Pretty Good For A Girl Band
Future Classic – Flume, Palaces
Iohyou, Mushroom Marketing – Confidence Man, Tilt

Independent Publicity Team Of The Year

Genna Alexopoulos – Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, Pretty Good For A Girl Band
Mushroom Publicity – Confidence Man, Tilt
Positive Feedback – Lime Cordiale, Cordi Elba
Rpm (Revolutions Per Minute), The Comms Department – The Wiggles, Rewiggled
Thinking Loud – Genesis Owusu, Get Inspired

The 2023 AIR Awards will be held at the Freemasons Hall, Adelaide on Thursday 3rd August 2023.

