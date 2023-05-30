AIR Music Awards Nominees 2023 Announced - Noise11.com

The 2023 Air Awards nominees have been revealed.
The awards will once again be handed out in South Australia. Minister for Arts. Andrea Michaels MP said: “The Malinauskas Government is proud to support the AIR Awards and Indie-Con Australia Conference in 2023. It is fantastic to be hosting the awards here in Adelaide – Australia’s only UNESCO City of Music – and I congratulate all of the nominees. It’s a wonderful opportunity to recognise the work the independent music industry does in providing talented and emerging artists and music businesses with a platform to share their art with a wider audience.”
The 2023 Nominees Are…
Best Independent Blues And Roots Album Or EP
Baby Velvet – Please Don’t Be In Love With Someone Else
Dope Lemon – Rose Pink Cadillac
Little Quirks – Call To Unknowns
William Crighton – Water And Dust
Ziggy Alberts – Dancing In The Dark
Best Independent Jazz Album Or EP
Barney Mcall – Precious Energy
Donny Benét – Le Piano
Jeremy Rose – Face To Face
Mildlife – Live From South Channel Island
Surprise Chef – Education & Recreation
Best Independent Classical Album Or EP
Ensemble Offspring – To Listen, To Sing – Ngarra-Burria: First Peoples Composers
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra / Benjamin Northey – Nigel Westlake: Blueback [Original Motion Picture Score]
Mirusia – Songbird
Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra – Nightlight
William Barton / Veronique Serret – Heartland
Best Independent Children’s Album Or EP
Emily Wurramara – Ayarra Emeba (Calm Songs)
Emma Memma – Emma Memma
Play School – Very Jazzy Street Party
Teeny Tiny Stevies – How To Be Creative
The Wiggles – Rewiggled
Best Independent Country Album Or EP
Adam Brand – All Or Nothing
Andy Golledge – Strength Of A Queen
Casey Barnes – Light It Up
Freya Josephine Hollick – The Real World
Lyn Bowtell – Wiser
Best Independent Soul/Rnb Album Or EP
Ashli – Only One
Beckah Amani – April
Felivand – Ties
Wanderers – Wanderers
Winston Surfshirt – Panna Cotta
Best Independent Pop Album Or EP
Big Scary – Me And You
Daniel Johns – Futurenever
Jem Cassar-Daley – I Don’t Know Who To Call
Telenova – Stained Glass Love
Vance Joy – In Our Own Sweet Time
Best Independent Rock Album Or EP
Ball Park Music – Weirder & Weirder
Camp Cope – Running With The Hurricane
King Stingray – King Stingray
Ocean Alley – Low Altitude Living
Slowly Slowly – Daisy Chain
Breakthrough Independent Artist Of The Year – Presented By PPCA
Andy Golledge
Jem Cassar-Daley
King Stingray
Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers
Wanderers
Best Independent Hip Hop Album Or EP
Allday – Excuse Me
Danté Knows – Phase One
Jesswar– Life’s Short, Live Big
Kween G – Sensible Rebel
Yawdoesitall – Life I Chose
Best Independent Dance Or Electronica Album Or EP
Confidence Man – Tilt
Flume – Palaces
Ninajirachi – Second Nature
Telenova – Stained Glass Love (Telenoir Versions)
The Jungle Giants – Love Signs Remixed
Best Independent Dance, Electronica Or Club Single
Cub Sport – Always Got The Love
Flume – Say Nothing Feat. May-A
Lime Cordiale, Idris Elba, Fatboy Slim – Holiday Fatboy Slim Remix
Memphis Lk – Coffee
Pnau & Troye Sivan – You Know What I Need
Best Independent Punk Album Or EP
Body Type – Everything Is Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising
Hard-Ons – Yummy!
Press Club – Endless Motion
Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers – Pretty Good For A Girl Band
These New South Whales – Tnsw
Best Independent Heavy Album Or EP
Clamm – Care
Northlane – Obsidian
Parkway Drive – Darker Still
Thornhill – Heroine
Yours Truly – Is This What I Look Like?
Independent Album Of The Year
Daniel Johns – Futurenever
Julia Jacklin – Pre Pleasure
King Stingray – King Stingray
Laura Jean – Amateurs
Northlane – Obsidian
Independent Song Of The Year
Cub Sport – Always Got The Love
Genesis Owusu – Get Inspired
Jen Cloher – Mana Takatapui
Julia Jacklin – I Was Neon
King Stingray – Camp Dog
Independent Label Of The Year
ABC Music
Chapter Music
Domestic La La
Liberation Records
Unfd
This Year Air Announced Two New Industry Award Categories – The Independent Marketing Team Of The Year And The Independent Publicity Team Of The Year Awards. Below Are The Nominees:
Independent Marketing Team Of The Year
ABC Music, The Orchard – The Wiggles, Rewiggled
Chugg Music, The Annex – Lime Cordiale, Cordi Elba
Domestic La La – Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, Pretty Good For A Girl Band
Future Classic – Flume, Palaces
Iohyou, Mushroom Marketing – Confidence Man, Tilt
Independent Publicity Team Of The Year
Genna Alexopoulos – Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, Pretty Good For A Girl Band
Mushroom Publicity – Confidence Man, Tilt
Positive Feedback – Lime Cordiale, Cordi Elba
Rpm (Revolutions Per Minute), The Comms Department – The Wiggles, Rewiggled
Thinking Loud – Genesis Owusu, Get Inspired
The 2023 AIR Awards will be held at the Freemasons Hall, Adelaide on Thursday 3rd August 2023.
