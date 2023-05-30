AIR Music Awards Nominees 2023 Announced - Noise11.com

The 2023 Air Awards nominees have been revealed.

The awards will once again be handed out in South Australia. Minister for Arts. Andrea Michaels MP said: “The Malinauskas Government is proud to support the AIR Awards and Indie-Con Australia Conference in 2023. It is fantastic to be hosting the awards here in Adelaide – Australia’s only UNESCO City of Music – and I congratulate all of the nominees. It’s a wonderful opportunity to recognise the work the independent music industry does in providing talented and emerging artists and music businesses with a platform to share their art with a wider audience.”

The 2023 Nominees Are…

Best Independent Blues And Roots Album Or EP

Baby Velvet – Please Don’t Be In Love With Someone Else

Dope Lemon – Rose Pink Cadillac

Little Quirks – Call To Unknowns

William Crighton – Water And Dust

Ziggy Alberts – Dancing In The Dark

Best Independent Jazz Album Or EP

Barney Mcall – Precious Energy

Donny Benét – Le Piano

Jeremy Rose – Face To Face

Mildlife – Live From South Channel Island

Surprise Chef – Education & Recreation

Best Independent Classical Album Or EP

Ensemble Offspring – To Listen, To Sing – Ngarra-Burria: First Peoples Composers

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra / Benjamin Northey – Nigel Westlake: Blueback [Original Motion Picture Score]

Mirusia – Songbird

Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra – Nightlight

William Barton / Veronique Serret – Heartland

Best Independent Children’s Album Or EP

Emily Wurramara – Ayarra Emeba (Calm Songs)

Emma Memma – Emma Memma

Play School – Very Jazzy Street Party

Teeny Tiny Stevies – How To Be Creative

The Wiggles – Rewiggled

Best Independent Country Album Or EP

Adam Brand – All Or Nothing

Andy Golledge – Strength Of A Queen

Casey Barnes – Light It Up

Freya Josephine Hollick – The Real World

Lyn Bowtell – Wiser

Best Independent Soul/Rnb Album Or EP

Ashli – Only One

Beckah Amani – April

Felivand – Ties

Wanderers – Wanderers

Winston Surfshirt – Panna Cotta

Best Independent Pop Album Or EP

Big Scary – Me And You

Daniel Johns – Futurenever

Jem Cassar-Daley – I Don’t Know Who To Call

Telenova – Stained Glass Love

Vance Joy – In Our Own Sweet Time

Best Independent Rock Album Or EP

Ball Park Music – Weirder & Weirder

Camp Cope – Running With The Hurricane

King Stingray – King Stingray

Ocean Alley – Low Altitude Living

Slowly Slowly – Daisy Chain

Breakthrough Independent Artist Of The Year – Presented By PPCA

Andy Golledge

Jem Cassar-Daley

King Stingray

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers

Wanderers

Best Independent Hip Hop Album Or EP

Allday – Excuse Me

Danté Knows – Phase One

Jesswar– Life’s Short, Live Big

Kween G – Sensible Rebel

Yawdoesitall – Life I Chose

Best Independent Dance Or Electronica Album Or EP

Confidence Man – Tilt

Flume – Palaces

Ninajirachi – Second Nature

Telenova – Stained Glass Love (Telenoir Versions)

The Jungle Giants – Love Signs Remixed

Best Independent Dance, Electronica Or Club Single

Cub Sport – Always Got The Love

Flume – Say Nothing Feat. May-A

Lime Cordiale, Idris Elba, Fatboy Slim – Holiday Fatboy Slim Remix

Memphis Lk – Coffee

Pnau & Troye Sivan – You Know What I Need

Best Independent Punk Album Or EP

Body Type – Everything Is Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising

Hard-Ons – Yummy!

Press Club – Endless Motion

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers – Pretty Good For A Girl Band

These New South Whales – Tnsw

Best Independent Heavy Album Or EP

Clamm – Care

Northlane – Obsidian

Parkway Drive – Darker Still

Thornhill – Heroine

Yours Truly – Is This What I Look Like?

Independent Album Of The Year

Daniel Johns – Futurenever

Julia Jacklin – Pre Pleasure

King Stingray – King Stingray

Laura Jean – Amateurs

Northlane – Obsidian

Independent Song Of The Year

Cub Sport – Always Got The Love

Genesis Owusu – Get Inspired

Jen Cloher – Mana Takatapui

Julia Jacklin – I Was Neon

King Stingray – Camp Dog

Independent Label Of The Year

ABC Music

Chapter Music

Domestic La La

Liberation Records

Unfd

This Year Air Announced Two New Industry Award Categories – The Independent Marketing Team Of The Year And The Independent Publicity Team Of The Year Awards. Below Are The Nominees:

Independent Marketing Team Of The Year

ABC Music, The Orchard – The Wiggles, Rewiggled

Chugg Music, The Annex – Lime Cordiale, Cordi Elba

Domestic La La – Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, Pretty Good For A Girl Band

Future Classic – Flume, Palaces

Iohyou, Mushroom Marketing – Confidence Man, Tilt

Independent Publicity Team Of The Year

Genna Alexopoulos – Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, Pretty Good For A Girl Band

Mushroom Publicity – Confidence Man, Tilt

Positive Feedback – Lime Cordiale, Cordi Elba

Rpm (Revolutions Per Minute), The Comms Department – The Wiggles, Rewiggled

Thinking Loud – Genesis Owusu, Get Inspired

The 2023 AIR Awards will be held at the Freemasons Hall, Adelaide on Thursday 3rd August 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

