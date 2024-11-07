 French Duo Air To Perform ‘Moon Safari’ At Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne - Noise11.com
French Duo Air To Perform ‘Moon Safari’ At Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere on November 8, 2024

in News

Versailles, France electronic duo Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel (aka Air) will perform ‘Moon Safari’ at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl for Always Live in December.

Air released their iconic debut album ‘Moon Safari’ in 1998. It was re-issued in March 2024 to mark its 25th anniversary. In its day it wasn’t that big. It reached number 21 in France, number 24 in Australia and failed to chart in the USA.

Sexy Boy was the lead song from the album.

‘Kelly Watch The Stars’ was the second single off the album.

‘All I Need’ rounded up the single releases.

ALWAYS LIVE Chief Executive Officer Psyche Payne shares, “It’s incredible to watch our season grow, giving even more opportunities for people to enjoy live music right here in Victoria. Adding the legendary duo AIR to our 2024 program, performing their iconic Moon Safari album in an open-air setting, is an exciting highlight in an already jam-packed 17 days of live music across the state. It’s moments like these that capture the essence of what ALWAYS LIVE is all about – creating unforgettable music experiences for fans and artists alike”

AIR PLAY MOON SAFARI

WED 4 DEC | SIDNEY MYER MUSIC BOWL, MELBOURNE VIC | ALL AGES | TICKETS
Tickets available Tuesday 12 November, 2024. 10am local time from Ticketek

