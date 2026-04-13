Alison Wonderland Returns Home With Ghost World Tour And Landmark Sydney Warehouse Project - Noise11 Music News

Alison Wonderland has announced her return to Australia with the Ghost World Tour and a major Sydney warehouse event, with Alison Wonderland leading a nationwide run of immersive headline shows this June.

by Paul Cashmere

Alison Wonderland will return to Australia in June 2026 for a run of headline dates under her Ghost World Tour, marking her first full album touring cycle at home in several years. The run follows the release of her fourth studio album Ghost World and includes intimate shows in Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide, alongside a large-scale Sydney event presented as Alison Wonderland Presents: Wonderland Warehouse Project.

The Sydney show will take place at Carriageworks as part of Vivid Sydney, transforming the venue into a one-night-only immersive experience on Saturday 6 June.

The Australian return is positioned as both a homecoming and a conceptual extension of Ghost World, an album that has already accumulated close to 25 million streams globally. The tour is designed to translate the record’s sonic identity into a live environment built around immersive production, curated guests and reimagined club culture aesthetics.

For Alison Wonderland, the Australian dates represent a reconnection with the underground warehouse culture that first shaped her early career, now scaled into a festival-grade production framework that retains its original intent of community-driven dance music experiences.

The Ghost World Tour will begin in Brisbane before moving through Melbourne and Sydney, finishing in Adelaide. Each show is designed as a condensed, high-intensity version of her international touring production, which has recently included sold-out North American dates and festival appearances across North America, New Zealand and the United States.

The standout Australian event will be the Sydney Carriageworks takeover, billed as Wonderland Warehouse Project. The concept revisits Alison Wonderland’s early days of secret warehouse parties in Sydney, where audiences were transported to undisclosed locations for immersive rave experiences.

The 2026 version expands that idea into a fully curated multi-artist event, featuring appearances from Anna Lunoe, Airwolf Paradise, Katayanagi Twins and Prophecy Girl. The event is designed to integrate live performance, electronic production and large-scale installation within the Vivid Sydney framework.

Alison Wonderland has described the return as a live-first experience built around the new album. “Ghost World is meant to be played live, and I’m bringing this experience to my home, Australia,” she said. “I haven’t done an album tour down under in a really long time and it’s gonna be one big rave.”

Alongside the tour announcement, new remixes from the Ghost World project continue to expand the album’s lifecycle. Melbourne artist Yash Bansal delivers a rework of “Again? Fuck.” while AVELLO reinterprets “Iwannaliveinadream,” continuing the project’s evolution beyond its original release.

Alison Wonderland has built one of the most internationally recognised careers to emerge from Australia’s electronic music scene over the past decade. Since breaking through with tracks such as “I Want U” and “Church”, she has moved from Sydney club circuits to global festival stages including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Ultra and Tomorrowland.

Her 2018 Coachella performance marked a milestone as the highest-billed female DJ in the festival’s history at the time, signalling a shift in visibility for women in electronic music performance. That trajectory continued through her albums Run, Awake and Loner, each expanding her blend of emotional songwriting and club-oriented production.

The return of warehouse culture as a headline concept also reflects a wider trend in electronic music where large-scale touring artists are reintroducing underground aesthetics into arena-level production. The approach aligns with a broader industry movement toward immersive, concept-driven live shows rather than traditional DJ sets.

Ghost World continues that evolution, combining vocal-led electronic production with narrative themes that translate directly into live environments designed for spatial and sensory engagement.

While the scale of Alison Wonderland’s international profile continues to grow, the shift from underground warehouse origins to large-scale curated events raises ongoing questions within electronic music culture about accessibility and authenticity. Some industry observers have noted that as warehouse concepts are formalised within festival frameworks, the original spontaneity of underground rave culture can be difficult to replicate.

However, the inclusion of emerging artists such as Katayanagi Twins and Prophecy Girl in the Sydney event suggests an effort to maintain connection with evolving electronic subcultures rather than relying solely on legacy positioning.

The balance between commercial scale and underground identity remains a central tension across global electronic touring, particularly as artists like Alison Wonderland continue to bridge both worlds.

The Ghost World Tour marks a significant moment in Alison Wonderland’s ongoing evolution, reconnecting her international success with the Australian scene that first shaped her career. With the Sydney warehouse project anchoring the run, the June dates are positioned as both a homecoming and a reinvention of her live identity.

TOUR DATES

Thu 4 June – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Fri 5 June – Melbourne, 170 Russell

Sat 6 June – Sydney, Vivid Sydney x Carriageworks (Warehouse Project)

Sun 7 June – Adelaide, Hindley Music Hall

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