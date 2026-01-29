All Regards Return With Apocalyptic New Single Discontent - Noise11.com

Melbourne alternative band launch a new era with a stark commentary on apathy, anxiety and action in an unstable world.

by Paul Cashmere

Melbourne and Gippsland alternative outfit All Regards have re-emerged with a confrontational new single, Discontent, marking the beginning of the band’s next creative phase after a breakthrough 2024. The release lands ahead of a second track, Resist, and will be celebrated with a double single launch show in Melbourne this March.

Following a sold out launch for their debut EP late last year, All Regards have spent the past twelve months recalibrating their sound and sharpening their focus. The result is Discontent, a song shaped by global instability and the quiet exhaustion of everyday life, capturing a mood of anxiety, apathy and simmering frustration that has become increasingly familiar to a generation living through constant crisis.

Co-vocalist Stefan Sepulveda describes the song as a response to emotional paralysis in the face of overwhelming events. He reflects on how the endless cycle of conflict and disaster can erode belief in meaningful change, leading people to disengage rather than act. The song confronts that mindset directly, warning that inaction only accelerates the outcome people fear most. Together with the forthcoming Resist, the band position the new material as a call to engagement, urging listeners to seek positive change in whatever form is available to them.

That theme is carried visually in the accompanying music video for Discontent, which presents an apocalyptic scenario through the eyes of ordinary people as the clock ticks toward an uncertain end. Some characters attempt to build a way forward while others remain frozen, reinforcing the song’s central question about responsibility and choice when time feels short.

Musically, Discontent builds on the foundations All Regards established with their earlier releases, drawing from pop punk and alternative rock while refining their melodic instincts. The track features sharp guitar lines, driving percussion and tightly constructed hooks, delivered through the interplay of dual vocalists and guitarists Jeremy Allen and Stefan Sepulveda. The band worked closely with producer, engineer and mixer Jack Newlyn, known for his work with Between You & Me and Belle Haven, on both Discontent and Resist, bringing clarity and cohesion to the new recordings.

Since forming in 2020, All Regards have steadily built a profile within Australia’s alternative scene. Their reputation as a live act has been cemented through sold out headline shows and performances alongside acts such as SoSo, Belle Haven, Down And Out and Darcy Baker.

The next step in that journey comes with the Discontent and Resist launch show in Melbourne, giving fans their first chance to experience the new material live.

All Regards Live:

Friday 27 March, Melbourne, Workers Club

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)