Allah-Las To Return To Australia In March 2026 - Noise11.com

Los Angeles psych-rockers Allah-Las will bring their distinctive sun-soaked Californian sound back to Australia in March 2026 for a long-awaited national tour. Presented by Handsome Tours, the five-date run will include headline shows in Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, Byron Bay and Perth, marking their first visit since the release of their 2023 album Zuma 85 and instrumental single Countryman ‘82 b/w Dume Room.

For more than a decade, Allah-Las have defined a uniquely nostalgic sound shaped by the spirit of California’s coastlines. Their music, drenched in vintage tones and shimmering harmonies, fuses surf, folk and garage rock with a hazy warmth that evokes the golden era of the 1960s. Across five albums – Allah-Las (2012), Worship The Sun (2014), Calico Review (2016), LAHS (2019) and Zuma 85 (2023) – the band has steadily refined their craft, earning a loyal international following and critical acclaim for their timeless sound.

Allah-Las formed in Los Angeles in 2008 when high school friends Miles Michaud, Matthew Correia and Spencer Dunham met Pedrum Siadatian while working at the iconic Amoeba Records. Their shared love of 60s vinyl culture, surf instrumentals and garage soul gave rise to the band’s signature aesthetic – a lo-fi yet melodic blend steeped in influences from The Zombies, The Kinks and Love.

Their debut single Catamaran / Long Journey appeared in 2011, produced by fellow Californian musician Nick Waterhouse, who would go on to produce their self-titled debut album. Released in 2012, Allah-Las captured the carefree essence of West Coast youth, described by NPR’s World Café as “dreamy romanticism” and “the breezy sounds of California.” The record quickly established them as key players in the modern psychedelic revival, later earning a place on Happy Mag’s list of “The 25 Best Psychedelic Rock Albums of the 2010s.”

Their 2014 follow-up Worship The Sun expanded the group’s sonic palette, leaning into sun-baked folk textures, while 2016’s Calico Review – recorded at the legendary Valentine Recording Studio – showcased a maturing songwriting approach. The 2019 release LAHS added touches of global influence, described by Exclaim! as “the perfect atmospheric soundtrack for a backyard party with boozy beverages and adult tokeables.”

By the time Zuma 85 arrived in 2023, Allah-Las had evolved into confident veterans of the psych scene, unafraid to reinvent their sound. Critics praised the album’s creative freshness, with mxdwn.com calling it “creative and fresh,” and Tinnitist noting that it “signals the start of a new era for Allah-Las.”

The band’s Australian fanbase has grown steadily since their first local shows, with past tours selling out rapidly. Their upcoming return promises to be another immersive experience – a transportive journey through more than a decade of jangling guitars, reverb-soaked vocals and shimmering melodies.

Presale for the tour begins Thursday 23 October at 9am local time, with general on sale from Friday 24 October at 9am local time via Handsome Tours.

ALLAH-LAS AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Presented by Handsome Tours

Tuesday 10 March 2026

Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne

Thursday 12 March 2026

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Friday 13 March 2026

Beach Road Hotel, Sydney

Tuesday 17 March 2026

Beach Hotel, Byron Bay

Wednesday 18 March 2026

The Rechabite, Perth

Tickets on sale Friday 24 October 2025 via handsometours.com.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)