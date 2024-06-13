 ‘Always On My Mind’ Songwriter Mark James Dies at 83 - Noise11.com

Mark James

‘Always On My Mind’ Songwriter Mark James Dies at 83

by Paul Cashmere on June 14, 2024

in News

Mark James, composer of the Elvis hits ‘Always On My Mind’ and ‘Suspicious Minds’, has died in Nashville at age 83.

Elvis recorded many of James songs including ‘Moody Blue’, ‘Raised On Rock’ and ‘It’s Only Love’.

He also wrote the B.J. Thomas hit ‘Hooked On A Feeling’.

‘Always On My Mind’ scored James two Grammy Awards in 1983 from the Willie Nelson version for Song of the Year and Best Country Song.

The song was a hit again on the Pop chart for Pet Shop Boys in 1987.

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

