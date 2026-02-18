Amanda Pelman Reflects On An Evolving Music Industry In Four Weddings And An Encore - Noise11.com

Amanda Pelman explores family, four marriages and a front-row view of the music industry from the 1980s to today

by Paul Cashmere

Amanda Pelman’s new memoir, Four Weddings And An Encore, is a remarkable blend of personal reflection, music industry insider stories, and unabashed fan devotion. Across its pages, Pelman chronicles her journey from suburban Melbourne to the stages of London, Los Angeles, Woodstock and rural France, intersecting with artists from Billy Thorpe to Taylor Swift.

The book is structured in three intertwined strands: family history, professional life in music, and personal fandom. Pelman says she wrote it primarily for her family, wanting them to understand the experiences that shaped her. “But the music industry has been my life, so that was always going to be a big part of it,” she told Noise11. “And yes, for David Cassidy fans, it probably does read like a fanzine. I was that teenager who tried to meet him in 1974 and failed spectacularly. I finally met him in 2003. Sometimes persistence pays off.”

Growing up as the daughter of Melbourne fashion icon Elvie Hill, Pelman was raised largely by European nannies. Her mother, a designer for prime ministers’ wives and the Queen’s ladies-in-waiting during visits to Australia, instilled a model of independence and high standards. Pelman credits this upbringing with giving her the confidence to thrive in the male-dominated music industry without question.

Music entered her life early. Her father bought records every Saturday, and Pelman recalls being captivated by Billy Thorpe’s performance on the Live At Sunbury album, a defining moment that cemented her love of immersive music experiences. Albums by Genesis, Elton John and Pink Floyd shaped her aesthetic and informed her later approach to visual storytelling in music.

Pelman’s early career included a stint on Countdown, promoting Stars On 45, before moving into industry roles at Mushroom Records during a period of explosive growth under Michael Gudinski. Gudinski’s integrated approach to artist management, recording, publishing and touring impressed Pelman, and she was instrumental in spotting future stars, including Kylie Minogue.

Later, Pelman teamed up with Molly Meldrum to launch Melodian Records, focusing on pop acts that didn’t fit Mushroom’s core style. Acts like Indecent Obsession and Roxus found international success, with Kiss Me remaining number one in South Africa for 30 weeks. Pelman notes that Australians often underestimate the global reach of these acts.

Her work producing major Australian music events, including Long Way To The Top and Sound Relief, offered Pelman a front-row view of both emerging and established talent. At Sound Relief, she witnessed a then little-known Taylor Swift perform three songs, recognising her potential years before global superstardom.

Pelman’s career also brought her to Woodstock and the legendary Château d’Hérouville in France, where Elton John, David Bowie, Pink Floyd and Fleetwood Mac recorded. She and a partner nearly purchased the studio, and she remains in discussions with the current owners, citing the place’s enduring magic.

The “four weddings” of the memoir’s title represent Pelman’s three husband, including one she married twice, while the “encore” reflects life’s capacity to surprise. Her memoir, part family archive, part music industry chronicle and part fan diary, offers a vivid portrait of how the industry has changed from the immersive, physical record-driven 1980s to the globally connected, digital-first landscape of today.

Amanda will launch the book on Thursday, 19 February 2026 at 6pm:

Avenue Bookstore Albert Park

127 Dundas Place

Albert Park

Victoria 3206 Australia

Four Weddings And An Encore is available now.

Watch the Amanda Pelman Noise11 interview: