Amon Amarth Announce The Allfather Awakens With New Single 'Gjallarhorn' - Noise11 Music News

Swedish melodic death metal veterans Amon Amarth will release their thirteenth studio album, The Allfather Awakens, on 2 October through Metal Blade Records. The announcement comes alongside the release of the album’s opening track, ‘Gjallarhorn’, which introduces the band’s latest collection of Norse mythology inspired songs.

by Paul Cashmere

Amon Amarth have confirmed the release of their next studio album, The Allfather Awakens, due on 2 October via Metal Blade Records, while unveiling the first full electric single from the project, ‘Gjallarhorn’. The album follows the recent acoustic release ‘Upphaf’ and marks the Swedish band’s first full-length studio record since 2022’s The Great Heathen Army.

The new record continues Amon Amarth’s long-running fascination with Norse mythology, although the band says The Allfather Awakens is not a concept album. Instead, the ten songs present individual stories centred on themes of conflict, sacrifice and the mythology surrounding Oden, the Norse deity associated with war, wisdom, death, magic and poetry.

The album title comes from one of the final songs written during the sessions, while other tracks draw on figures and legends from Norse history, including ‘Eight Legs of Thunder’, ‘Kvasir’s Blood’, ‘Oden’s Hunt’ and ‘Die With a War Cry’.

‘Gjallarhorn’ serves as the album’s opening track. After the restrained acoustic presentation of ‘Upphaf’, the new song returns to the band’s trademark combination of melodic death metal, driving guitar riffs and soaring choruses. Lyrically it revisits the story of Oden sacrificing one of his eyes at Mímisbrunnr, the Well of Wisdom, in exchange for knowledge and foresight.

For The Allfather Awakens, Amon Amarth adopted a different recording process from previous albums. Rather than completing songwriting after finishing a tour, material was written while the band remained on the road. Recording then took place during two separate sessions at producer Jacob Hansen’s studio in Denmark, beginning in spring 2025 before concluding in March 2026.

Guitarist Olavi Mikkonen said the group deliberately concentrated on completing one composition before moving to the next.

“We worked on one song at a time and made each song as good as possible,” Mikkonen said. “Then we recorded one song at a time until each track was totally finished, drums, guitars and vocals. Only then did we start on the next one.”

The guitarist also said the band adjusted its guitar sound for the new record, moving away from EVH 5150 amplifiers in favour of a more traditional Marshall based tone.

The album artwork again features Oden and was created by Tom Thiel, who has now illustrated seven Amon Amarth album covers.

Formed in Tumba, Sweden, in 1992, Amon Amarth have become one of the most successful acts in modern melodic death metal. Since releasing Once Sent From The Golden Hall in 1998, the band has built an international following through extensive touring alongside acts including Slayer, Iron Maiden, Slipknot and Pantera, while also headlining major festivals across Europe.

One of the group’s most recognisable live traditions has become “The Row”, where audiences sit on the ground and mimic rowing a Viking longship during performances. Although the audience ritual has since spread well beyond Amon Amarth concerts and has appeared at sporting events and performances by other artists, it is widely credited with originating during the band’s appearance at Bloodstock Festival in 2009 before inspiring the 2022 single ‘Put Your Back Into The Oar’.

Following the album’s release, Amon Amarth will debut a new stage production inspired by Oden’s legendary Golden Hall as part of upcoming UK and European performances.

Tracklisting

Gjallarhorn

Eight Legs of Thunder

Kvasir’s Blood

We Rule the Waves

Upphaf

Die With a War Cry

Raven God

The Allfather Awakes

Oden’s Hunt

Ascending Like an Eagle

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