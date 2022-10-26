 Slipknot To Present Knotfest In Australia - Noise11.com
Slipknot

Slipknot

Slipknot To Present Knotfest In Australia

by Paul Cashmere on October 27, 2022

in News

Slipknot will present the Knotfest music festival in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in 2023.

Slipknot to headline with Parkway Drive, Megadeth, Trivium, Northlane, Amon Amarth, In Flames, Knocked Loose, Spiritbox, Story Of The Year,
Alpha Wolf, Void Of Vision, Bad Omens and Malevolence.

Knotfest is the Slipknot curated music festival currently held in eight international locations; the US, Japan, Mexico, Finland, Germany, Colombia, Chile and Brazil with next stop Australia.

KNOTFEST AUSTRALIA 2023
DATES AND VENUES:

Friday 24 March 2023 – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne
Saturday 25 March 2023 – Centennial Park, Sydney
Sunday 26 March 2023 – RNA Showgrounds, Brisbane

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Parkway Drive, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tim Rogers Tines of Stars
Tim Rogers Resurrects The Twin Set For A Debut Album Bookend

Tim Rogers first solo album ‘What Rhymes with Cars and Girls’ was released in 1999 as Tim Rogers & The Twin Set. Now 23 years later, he has created the bookend ‘Tines of Stars Unfurled’.

2 days ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers Return of the Dream Canteen
Red Hot Chili Peppers Became First Act in 17 Years to Have Two US No 1 Albums

Red Hot Chili Peppers have become the first act in 17 years to have two number one studio albums in the one year.

2 days ago
Mudhoney
Mudhoney To Play A Stack Of Australian Pub Dates In 2023

Mudhoney will tour Australia in 2023 like they used to tour … in the pubs.

2 days ago
Sarah McLeod, The Superjesus, Mary Boukouvalas, Photo
The Superjesus To Release First Album in 20 years

It has been so long since the last album from The Superjesus that there would be now people who weren’t even born when ‘Rock Music’ was released in 2003 who now have their own children.

3 days ago
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Knebworth Trailer Premieres

Trafalgar Releasing, Warner Music Entertainment and MTV Entertainment Studios are delighted to unveil the trailer for the feature length documentary Liam Gallagher - Knebworth 22 which will be in cinemas worldwide from Thursday 17th November 2022 for a limited time.

3 days ago
Mike Patton of Faith No More and Mondo Kane
Mike Patton Reveals Battle With Alcohol

Faith No More’s Mike Patton has revealed he battled alcoholism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

3 days ago
Babyface
R&B Isn’t Dead Says Babyface

Babyface is adamant R&B music isn't "dead".

3 days ago