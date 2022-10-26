Slipknot To Present Knotfest In Australia - Noise11.com

Slipknot will present the Knotfest music festival in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in 2023.
Slipknot to headline with Parkway Drive, Megadeth, Trivium, Northlane, Amon Amarth, In Flames, Knocked Loose, Spiritbox, Story Of The Year,
Alpha Wolf, Void Of Vision, Bad Omens and Malevolence.
Knotfest is the Slipknot curated music festival currently held in eight international locations; the US, Japan, Mexico, Finland, Germany, Colombia, Chile and Brazil with next stop Australia.
KNOTFEST AUSTRALIA 2023
DATES AND VENUES:
Friday 24 March 2023 – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne
Saturday 25 March 2023 – Centennial Park, Sydney
Sunday 26 March 2023 – RNA Showgrounds, Brisbane
