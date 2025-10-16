Andrew Swift Shines Bright With Fourth Album ‘Lucky Stars' - Noise11.com

Australian country music favourite Andrew Swift has released his fourth studio album Lucky Stars, a record that captures the long, winding road of an artist who’s built his success one song, one gig, and one late-night drive at a time. Alongside the album, Swift has dropped the new single Kickin’ Tires, a track that blends country grit with nostalgic heart.

Watch the Noise11 Andrew Swift interview:

Swift’s story isn’t one of overnight success. Before the accolades and sold-out shows, he was flipping burgers and selling caravans while chasing a dream that didn’t come easy. That slow, steady climb shapes the core of Lucky Stars – a celebration of hard-earned success and the people who make it worthwhile.

Over the past decade, Swift has become one of the most recognisable faces in Australian country music. With three ARIA #1 albums, more than 8.3 million streams, and three CMAA Golden Guitars including 2023’s Male Artist of the Year, Swift has carved his place among the genre’s most respected modern storytellers.

While Lucky Stars continues Swift’s trademark blend of contemporary country and stadium-ready production, there’s an unmistakable emotional shift. Where earlier albums chased neon nights and late bars, this one slows the pace, trading bright lights for the glow of a porch lamp and the quiet joy of family life.

The album’s early singles have already made a mark. Nothing Better hit #4 on the Country Songs Top 40 Australian Airplay Chart and Get Lost reached #2, also topping Play MPE’s Most Downloaded Country Singles list. See You At The Bottom climbed to #9, proving that Swift’s success isn’t just luck – it’s the result of years of dedication.

Now comes Kickin’ Tires, a song that brings Swift’s storytelling full circle. Recorded with longtime collaborator and multi-ARIA Award-winning producer Matt Fell at Wilder Studios in Tasmania, Kickin’ Tires was written with U.S. songwriters Autumn Buysse, Ben Didelot and Megan Redmond. The track celebrates small-town life, friendship, and the simple rituals that shape who we become.

“I grew up in what was, at the time, a small town,” Swift says. “There wasn’t a lot to do – a whole lot of riding bikes, exploring down by the creek and, as we got older, a whole lot of driving around and standing around kicking tires and yarning.”

The song’s music video, directed by Jay Seeney, was filmed at the Gympie Music Muster grounds, capturing that easygoing, communal energy Swift thrives on.

Across Lucky Stars, Swift explores love, change, and the balance between dreams and real life. Works For Us and Change A Man reflect a grounded maturity, while Living Like We’re Loaded shows his light-hearted side. One of the record’s most touching moments arrives with Oh Valentine, a duet with his partner Simone Sordello, written in tribute to their newborn daughter.

Swift co-wrote across continents with collaborators including Lindsay Rimes, Phil Barton, Ella Hooper, Billie-Jo Porter, Blake Dantier and members of The Wolfe Brothers. Mastered in Nashville by Raelynn Janicke, Lucky Stars bridges the sounds of Australia and the U.S., pushing country music’s emotional and sonic boundaries.

Before embracing country music, Swift cut his teeth as a pop-punk guitarist. That background still colours his energy on stage, where his mix of heart and humour has made him a fan favourite. His 2018 debut Call Out For The Cavalry hit #1 on the ARIA Country Albums Chart, earning four CMAA nominations and wins for Alt-Country Album of the Year and New Talent of the Year.

He followed with The Art Of Letting Go in 2021, which became the fifth highest-selling country album in Australia that year. Then came Lightning Strikes And Neon Nights, another ARIA #1, solidifying Swift as one of the country’s most consistent hitmakers. His work has taken him from Tamworth to Nashville, including ambassador roles for both the Dog On The Tuckerbox and the Gympie Music Muster.

ANDREW SWIFT ‘LUCKY STARS’ 2025 TOUR DATES

17 Oct – Noojee Hotel, Noojee VIC

18 Oct – Welshpool Hotel, Welshpool VIC

7 Nov – Astor Hotel, Goulburn NSW

8 Nov – Heritage Hotel, Bulli NSW

9 Nov – The Savoy Bar, Long Jetty NSW

13 Nov – Little Alberts at The Vic, Bathurst NSW

14 Nov – Smith’s Alternative, Canberra ACT

15 Nov – Nautical Country, Hawkesbury River NSW

16 Nov – Camden Hotel, Camden NSW

21 Nov – St Andrews Hotel, St Andrews VIC

22 Nov – Bellarine Estate, Bellarine VIC

23 Nov – Kindred Bandroom, Footscray VIC

24 Jan – Blazes Showroom, Tamworth Country Music Festival NSW

5 Feb – Mt Gambier Bowls Club, Mt Gambier SA

6 Feb – Wheatsheaf Hotel, Adelaide SA

7 Feb – Quorn Hall, Quorn SA

8 Feb – Murray Delta Juke Joint, Goolwa SA

14 Feb – Boyup Brook Country Music Muster, Boyup Brook WA

28 Mar – Echuca Country Music Festival, Echuca VIC

LUCKY STARS TRACKLIST

Nothing Better

Get Lost

Neon Queen

Kickin’ Tires

Oh Valentine (feat. Simone Sordello)

Ramble & Roam

Living Like We’re Loaded

See You At The Bottom

(Hot Damn) It’s Been A Minute

Works For Us

Change A Man

