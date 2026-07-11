Cold Chisel, Richard Clapton, Icehouse Sax Player Andy Bickers Dies At 56 - Noise11 Music News

Andy Bickers, the New Zealand born saxophonist whose powerful performances became an integral part of Cold Chisel’s live sound and countless Australian recordings, has died aged 56 after a battle with cancer. His passing brings to a close a career that shaped Australian rock music on stage and in the studio for more than three decades.

by Paul Cashmere

The Australian music industry is mourning the loss of acclaimed saxophonist Andy Bickers, who died peacefully on Saturday morning following a battle with cancer. Best known for his long association with Cold Chisel, Bickers spent more than 30 years performing alongside many of Australia’s most celebrated artists, earning a reputation as one of the country’s finest live and session musicians.

Although audiences most closely associated Bickers with Cold Chisel’s electrifying concerts, his influence extended well beyond one band. His work demonstrated the often overlooked role of elite session musicians in defining the sound of Australia’s biggest touring acts. Whether delivering the driving saxophone lines that lifted Cold Chisel classics or adding subtle textures in the recording studio, Bickers became one of the industry’s most respected instrumentalists.

Born in Wellington, New Zealand, Bickers established himself on the local music scene during the 1980s before relocating to Australia to pursue greater opportunities. After spending time in Melbourne he settled in Sydney, where his commanding tenor and baritone saxophone playing quickly attracted attention.

His breakthrough came when he joined Jimmy Barnes’ touring band, a role that cemented his standing among Australia’s premier rock musicians. By the early 2000s he had become a permanent member of Cold Chisel’s touring line-up, contributing to performances that introduced the band’s catalogue to new generations of fans. His saxophone became a defining feature of live favourites including Rising Sun, Saturday Night and My Baby.

Cold Chisel paid tribute to their longtime bandmate in a heartfelt statement, describing Bickers as “our brother, an incredible musician and a great person to be out on the road or out on the town with.” The band said his contribution to their live performances would be sorely missed and extended condolences to his wife Lisa and son Rudy.

Away from the concert stage, Bickers built an extensive recording career that crossed multiple genres and generations of Australian music. He performed on Midnight Oil’s final studio albums, The Makarrata Project and Resist, while also appearing on Hoodoo Gurus’ Mach Schau and Purity Of Essence. His versatility was equally evident on Diesel’s Project Blues: Saturday Suffering Fools, where he handled horn arrangements and conducted the brass section, and on Little Red’s Midnight Remember.

His most recent recording appearance came on the Mushroom 50 Live album, documenting the landmark 2023 concert celebrating the history of Mushroom Records.

Bickers’ reputation also extended to international touring productions. He was regularly recruited to lead Australian horn sections for overseas artists, touring with Don Henley during solo visits to Australia and New Zealand and performing alongside Henley and Glenn Frey during tours by The Eagles. His experience and professionalism also saw him share stages with Midnight Oil, Silverchair, You Am I, The Presets, Vika and Linda and many other leading Australian performers.

The news of his death prompted tributes from across the music community.

Icehouse frontman Iva Davies said he was deeply saddened by the loss, particularly after performing alongside Bickers only weeks earlier. Davies described him as “a consummate musician,” whose extraordinary list of collaborators reflected both his musicianship and the respect he earned throughout the industry. He also acknowledged the many younger musicians Bickers mentored during his career, saying he would be greatly missed by the Icehouse family and the wider Australian music community.

Singer-songwriter Richard Clapton reflected on decades of performances together, recalling that Bickers had appeared at virtually every one of his 16 concerts at Sydney’s State Theatre. Clapton said the saxophonist helped make Wintertime In Amsterdam one of the defining moments of those performances and admitted the song would never quite feel the same without him.

While Bickers rarely sought the spotlight for himself, his musicianship became part of the soundtrack of Australian rock. Across thousands of concerts, countless recording sessions and collaborations with many of the country’s most enduring artists, he established a legacy built on excellence, versatility and quiet professionalism. His work will continue to resonate through the recordings and performances that remain central to Australian music history.

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