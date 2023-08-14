 Andy Taylor of Duran Duran Says New Drug Has Extended His Life - Noise11.com
Duran Duran in Austin Texas photo by Ros O'Gorman

Andy Taylor of Duran Duran Says New Drug Has Extended His Life

by Music-News.com on August 15, 2023

in News

Duran Duran’s original guitarist Andy Taylor has hailed an innovative cancer drug for extending his life by “five years”.

Andy was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer eight years ago but only revealed his condition last year.

After Andy went public, a scientist offered him, “a nuclear medicine, Lutetium-177, which is targeted so it only sees cancer cells,” he told BBC Breakfast.

Andy had his first round of the drug six weeks ago and is full of hope, saying: “It can’t see healthy cells. It kills stage four cancer in your bones. And so what it’s effectively done is extend my life for five years.”

Taylor disclosed that before he took the drug his health had been deteriorating.

His diagnosis was only made public last November when his ex-bandmates read a letter explaining why he would not be joining them for a reunion as they were inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

Taylor only told his bandmates shortly before the ceremony, with frontman Simon Le Bon suggesting the letter be read out on stage.

Although he found the moment touching, Taylor said he was “massively disappointed” to have “missed the biggest night of my life”.

After the letter was read out, Professor Sir Chris Evans, the founder of The Cancer Awareness Trust (CAT) got in touch to recommend the experimental drug. Professor Evans is now “optimistic” that the Rio musician may be able to return to music – something Taylor is keen to do.

“I don’t want to be a patient stuck here. I want to be a working patient, a little beacon of hope because this stuff – cancer – just drags you and your family down in the darkness,” Taylor added.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

