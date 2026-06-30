Anjunadeep Announces Return To Australia With Sydney And Melbourne Festivals - Noise11 Music News

Anjunadeep will return this summer with two standalone events in Sydney and Melbourne, marking the influential electronic label’s first Australian shows in several years and coinciding with the 20th anniversary celebrations of promoter Finely Tuned.

by Paul Cashmere

London based electronic music label Anjunadeep has announced a return to Australia with two events in Sydney and Melbourne this summer, bringing its internationally recognised Open Air and warehouse concepts back to local audiences for the first time in several years.

The events will take place at Tumbalong Park in Sydney on Saturday 28 November and at PICA in Melbourne on Saturday 5 December. The full line-up is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks, with organisers promising appearances by artists from across the Anjunadeep roster.

The Australian dates come during a milestone year for Sydney promoter Finely Tuned, which is celebrating 20 years of presenting live music and electronic events. The company has played a significant role in introducing international dance acts to Australian audiences and has developed a portfolio that includes Lost Paradise, We Love Sounds Festival, Lost Sundays and Knotfest.

Founded in 2005 by members of electronic trio Above & Beyond and manager James Grant, Anjunadeep has become one of the most influential labels in melodic electronic music. Over more than 600 releases, it has built a catalogue spanning melodic house, ambient, techno and progressive electronic music while cultivating a dedicated international following.

The label’s artist roster has included Lane 8, Yotto and Dusky, while it has released albums by Tinlicker, Ben Böhmer, Eli & Fur, Moon Boots and Qrion. Its catalogue also features remixes from artists including CamelPhat, DJ Koze, Tale Of Us, Maya Jane Coles, Boris Brejcha, TSHA, Kenny Dope, NERO and Gerd Janson.

According to organisers, the Sydney event will be the largest Australian edition of Anjunadeep Open Air to date, transforming Tumbalong Park into an all-day outdoor festival extending from late afternoon into the evening. Melbourne’s event at PICA will be presented as Anjunadeep’s first Australian warehouse edition, drawing inspiration from the label’s annual Amsterdam Dance Event showcases and warehouse productions staged throughout Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Anjunadeep’s global events program has expanded substantially over the past two decades. The label has staged events in more than 15 countries across five continents, including appearances at London’s Printworks, New York’s Brooklyn Mirage and its own destination festival in Albania.

For Finely Tuned, the announcement continues a long association with international electronic music. Over the past two decades the company has presented tours and headline performances by artists including Black Coffee, Dom Dolla, Caribou, Peggy Gou, Carl Cox, Jeff Mills, Bicep and Cub Sport.

The complete artist line-up for both Australian events is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Dates:

Saturday 28 November, Sydney, Tumbalong Park

Saturday 5 December, Melbourne, PICA

Presale available from 4pm AEST Tuesday 14 July. General public tickets go on sale at 4pm AEST Wednesday 15 July.

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