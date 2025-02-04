 Annie Lennox Announces Line-up for The Circle - Noise11.com
Annie Lennox will be joined by an exciting line-up of guests for a fundraising concert in March.

Lennox will be joined by the likes of Celeste, Ríoghnach Connolly, and Nadine Shah for ‘SISTERS: Annie Lennox and Friends’ at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 6.

Annie said: “I’m absolutely delighted to announce the line-up of artists, speakers and special guests taking part in The Circle’s inaugural SISTERS event!”

The upcoming event will be Annie’s first headline show in the UK since 2019, and will raise money for The Circle, a global feminist organisation that fights for a fairer, safer and equal world for women and girls.

Annie – who founded the organisation – explained: “It’s been amazing to have so many of my favourite artists answering the call to support The Circle’s mission of empowering women and girls globally.

“The fact that tickets sold out in minutes, has been life affirming, especially as I recently celebrated my 70th year on the planet!”

Activist Misan Harriman will be a special guest speaker at the event, while Clara Amfo will host the exclusive concert.

Fifteen pairs of tickets for the show are available via a charity prize draw, and Annie is thrilled to be raising money for “some of the world’s most marginalised women and girls”.

She said: “I’m thrilled we can still offer a chance to attend, via the ‘For One Night Only’ prize draw, which includes access to the show and my soundcheck. The money raised will help support some of the world’s most marginalised women and girls. As women’s rights are being rolled back, the need has never been greater.”

The prize draw is already live on Crowdfunder, with entries due to close on February 23. Fans are encouraged to enter the draw via foronenightonly.org.

