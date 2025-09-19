Annie Lennox Reimagines “Why” for Gaza - Noise11.com

Annie Lennox has revisited her iconic 1992 hit “Why,” releasing a stunning new version dedicated to the people of Gaza. The performance was first broadcast as part of the Together for Palestine event in London on September 17, 2025. All proceeds from the release will go to the CHOOSE LOVE Together For Palestine Fund.

Originally released as the lead single from her debut solo album Diva, “Why” is one of Lennox’s most celebrated songs. Its heartfelt lyrics and haunting delivery captured the raw emotion of heartbreak and personal reflection, earning widespread acclaim and chart success around the world. The song’s evocative music video further cemented Lennox’s reputation as a groundbreaking solo artist with a distinctive voice and artistic vision.

Over the years, Lennox has used her music as a platform for social change, supporting causes from HIV/AIDS awareness to human rights campaigns. Her activism has seen her involved with organisations such as Amnesty International, Greenpeace, and various humanitarian initiatives in Africa and the Middle East. Her dedication to advocacy, combined with her artistry, has made her a respected figure not just in music but in global social activism.

With “Why For Gaza,” Lennox brings her music and message together once again, reminding listeners of the power of song to illuminate suffering, provoke thought, and inspire compassion. Fans can watch the performance online and stay tuned for full release details, with all proceeds supporting Palestinian communities in need.

Annie Lennox Why For Gaza Performance:

