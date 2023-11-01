Apple+ To Produce ‘John Lennon: Murder Without A Trail’ Documentary' - Noise11.com

Apple+ have announced a new documentary series ‘John Lennon: Murder Without A Trail’ will be produced for the streaming service and hosted by Kiefer Sutherland.

The three part series will document the assassination of John Lennon and then the conviction and murder trail of Mark David Chapman.

Apple says, “The production was granted extensive Freedom of Information Act requests from the New York City Police Department, the Board of Parole and the District Attorney’s office; and the series includes exclusive interviews with eyewitnesses — speaking for the first time — along with some of Lennon’s closest friends, revealing shocking details of Lennon’s tragic murder. “John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial” also features interviews with Chapman’s defense lawyers, psychiatrists, detectives and prosecutors”.

The documentary is yet to be granted a premiere date.

