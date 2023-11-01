 Apple+ To Produce ‘John Lennon: Murder Without A Trail’ Documentary' - Noise11.com
John Lennon, music news, noise11.com

John Lennon

Apple+ To Produce ‘John Lennon: Murder Without A Trail’ Documentary’

by Paul Cashmere on November 1, 2023

in News

Apple+ have announced a new documentary series ‘John Lennon: Murder Without A Trail’ will be produced for the streaming service and hosted by Kiefer Sutherland.

The three part series will document the assassination of John Lennon and then the conviction and murder trail of Mark David Chapman.

Apple says, “The production was granted extensive Freedom of Information Act requests from the New York City Police Department, the Board of Parole and the District Attorney’s office; and the series includes exclusive interviews with eyewitnesses — speaking for the first time — along with some of Lennon’s closest friends, revealing shocking details of Lennon’s tragic murder. “John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial” also features interviews with Chapman’s defense lawyers, psychiatrists, detectives and prosecutors”.

The documentary is yet to be granted a premiere date.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Peter Jackson Has Directed The New Beatles Now and Then Video

As announced last Thursday, October 26, the last Beatles song, “Now And Then” will be released this Thursday, November 2. Today, Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe are pleased to share the details and premiere plans for the song’s evocative new music video, which Peter Jackson has directed in his first foray into music video production.

20 hours ago
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert
Russell Morris Plays First Sold-Out Encore Performance of The Real Thing Symphonic Concert

It was a real thrill to see The Real Thing Russell Morris reach a benchmark of his career with The Real Thing Symphonic Concert in Melbourne in July. Russell, a 10-piece rock band and a 60-piece orchestra performed more than 50 years of Russell’s classic Rock, Pop and Blues to a sold-out crowd.

1 day ago
The Beatles Now and Then countdown
The Beatles Red and Blue Now and Then Announcement Is Coming Today

The expected announcement for the new and final Beatles song ‘Now and Then’ and the expanded ‘Red’ and ‘Blue’ compilations will be made today (26 October 2023).

7 days ago
Paul McCartney mural in Newcastle NSW photo from Frontier Touring
Paul McCartney Performs Third Australian Show In Newcastle

Paul McCartney has performed the third show of his Australian tour and the first show ever in Newcastle, New South Wales.

October 25, 2023
Van Morrison Accentuate The Positive
Van Morrison To Release Fourth Album In Two Years ‘Accentuate The Positive’

Van Morrison is churning out the new albums with a fourth ‘Accentuate The Positive’ coming put in November. It will be the fourth Van Morrison album since 2021.

October 25, 2023
Pete Townshend Is Working On A New Rock Opera

Pete Townshend is turning his novel ‘The Age of Anxiety’ into a "full opera".

October 24, 2023
Robbie Robertson
Robbie Robertson’s Final Martin Scorsese Collaboration Released

The soundtrack to Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ has been released. It is the final collaboration between Scorsese and Robbie Robertson.

October 23, 2023