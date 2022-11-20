ARIA Album Chart: Top 10 Debuts From Bruce Springsteen and Louis Tomlinson - Noise11.com

Equalling the longest continual run at No.1 in 2022 is “Midnights” by Taylor Swift, spending a fourth week at the top of the Australian Album Charts.

“Midnights” also scores a fourth stay at No.1 in New Zealand and Ireland, while it falls to No.2 in both America and Canada and dips one spot in England to No.3, while it’s also the No.3 selling vinyl album in Australia too. Taylor Swift also holds the No.1 singles spot again with “Anti-Hero”, giving her an eighth overall week (from five albums and singles) astride both charts, equalling the tally previously achieved by Bryan Adams, Savage Garden, Split Enz (with one album) and John Farnham (with two No.1 Albums).

The fourth week at No.1 in a row for “Midnights” now ties with “Harry’s House” by Harry Styles for it’s four week stay from July 11th (fourth to seventh week at No.1 of eight in total) to be the equal longest continual stay at the top of the Album charts for 2022, with the last long run at the top being “30” for Adele for seven weeks from November 29th, 2021. Taylor Swift also racks up her equal longest run at No.1 in Australia, tying with the four weeks spent by both “folklore” (Aug. 3rd, 2020) and “evermore” (Dec. 21st, 2020), while her longest overall weeks at No.1 was with “1989”, but that was over five separate stays at the Albums summit racking up nine weeks in total, but only one of those runs was a three-week stay (Jan. 26th, 2015).

Taylor’s nine No.1 Albums have now tallied 30 weeks at No.1, moving her up the listing for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2022)’ from 15th to now 13th, just ahead of the 30 weeks racked up by Elton John (from 7 No.1’s) and Michael Jackson (from 6 No.1’s), while her next target on that listing is Eminem (32 weeks from 11 No.1’s) and potentially Delta Goodrem and Michael Buble (both 33 weeks from 5 No.1’s each).

This week’s possible new No.1 albums have landed at No.2 and No.3 this week, with former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson seeing his second studio album “Faith in the Future” entering at No.2, while the set has also landed first week at No.2 in The Netherlands, Germany and Scotland, No.1 in his home country of England, while a No.3 entry in New Zealand and Italy, No.4 in Ireland and No.9 in France. The entry at No.2 surpasses the No.6 first week placement of his debut set “Walls” (Feb. 10th, 2020) which only saw two weeks within the Top 100, while this new set is also the No.1 selling vinyl in Australia this week.

Bruce Springsteen sees his soul covers and 21st studio album “Only the Strong Survive” debut at No.3 this week (No.4 vinyl), becoming his 24th Top 10 Albums in Australia (18 studio, 3 live, 3 best of) since his first this past week 47 years ago (November 16th, 1975) with “Born to Run” peaking at No.7, while his last entry was almost this week last year when his live set “The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts” (Nov. 29th, 2021) debuted and peaked at No.6. This new set contains soul classic covers from acts like The Commodores, The Walker Brothers, The Supremes, The Four Tops, The Temptations, Jimmy Ruffin and Ben E. King among its 15 tracks.

Last week’s No.2 entry for Drake and 21 Savage with “Her Loss” drops two spots to No.4, while the set took out the No.1 spot in both The U.S.A. and Canada this past week, with all 16 tracks landing between #2 and #27 in America (15 within the Top 19) and between #1 and #32 (14 within the Top 17) in Canada on their singles’ charts. Moving back up are “The Highlights” for The Weeknd, rising one place to No.5, followed by recent tourist here Dua Lipa and her second set “Future Nostalgia”, jumping four spots to No.6, while “Harry’s House” for Harry Styles is up one spot to No.7 (No.18 vinyl) and scoring it’s half-year chart anniversary (26 weeks).

The No.2 selling vinyl album this week goes to local indigenious act King Stingray with their self-titled album, which helps the set to rebound 460 places from last week to hit No.8 this week, giving the album a second week within the Top 10 after it debuted and peaked at No.6 on August 15th. The second stable album within the ten this week is the latest Foo Fighters best of “The Essential” at No.9, while the current national tour for local artist Dean Lewis (running until Dec. 6th) helps his second album “The Hardest Love” to only drop four places and land at No.10, while the set also entered at No.60 in Canada this past week.

UP:

Five albums within the Top 20 are on hold this week, with Eminem’s “Curtain Call: The Hits”, Elton John’s “Diamonds” and “SOUR” for Olivia Rodrigo at No.11, No.12 and No.13 respectively while Billie Eilish’s “Sleep” set holds at No.16 and Luke Combs’ “What You See…” remains at No..20, while he also remains stable with “Growin’ Up” at No.27 and climbs one spot to No.17 with “This Ones for You” to No.17, while the only other climber within the twenty is a two place rise to No.19 for Maroon 5’s “Singles Collection” (which once again oddly falls off the ARIA Catalogue chart).

Dua Lipa’s concerts have also pulled her debut self-titled set back up six places to No.23, while The Weeknd also climbs with “Starboy” (26 to No.24) and remains stable with “After Hours” at No.34. “AM” for Arctic Monkeys (No.14 vinyl) rises four to No.29 (while their new set plummets), and Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” set moves back up five places to No.32. Taylor’s only rising album is the “Red (TsV)” which is up three to No.33, followed by a five place rebound to No.38 for Doja Cat and “Planet Her”, with the final climber being a seventeen place jump to No.46 for Kendrick Lamar’s “Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City” album thanks to it placing at No.13 on this week’s vinyl chart and him dropping a new video on Friday called “Rich Spirit” from his “Mr. Morales” album.

DOWN:

Falling albums from the Top 10 this week are Andrea, Matteo & Virginia Bocelli with “A Family Christmas” (HP-3, WI10-3) which drops seven spots to No.14 (and will most likely return to the Top 10 the closer we get to Xmas), while two of last week’s Top 10 entries drop down in Joji with “Smithereens” (3 to No.22) and “Daisy Chain” for Slowly Slowly leaves the Top 50 from last weeks No.5 entry spot.

Eminem has a ten place gap this week between his two best of sets, with his second “Curtain Call 2” dropping six places to No.21, with Taylor Swift dropping down with “1989” (14 to No.15), “folklore” (25 to No.26), “Lover” (22 to No.28) and “Reputation” (39 to No.43). Two albums which drop to the end of the Top 50 are “The Car” by Arctic Monkeys (30 to No.49) and The Beatles repacked “Revolver” (19 to No.50), while Top 30 rebounds last week for Beyoncé (No.23) and the ‘Stranger Things Season 4’ soundtrack (No.24) both depart the Top 50 this week.

FURTHER NEW ENTRY:

* #25 (LP#4) – Evolution – Noiseworks (Circle Records/MGM) is only the fourth studio album for the Australian rock act, and their first new material in 31 years, as they saw their first three albums and their first “Greatest Hits” (HP-4, early Nov. 1992) set all land Top 10 berths between 1987 and 1992, with their self-titled set peaking at No.6 (first week of July 1987), initially logging four weeks in the Top 10, followed by a further five weeks at No.10 in March and April of 1988. Their second set “Touch” debuted and peaked at No.5 in the first week of December 1988, while their third album “Love Versus Money” debuted at No.1, holding for a single week on July 21st, 1991, scoring six week within the Top 10. The band are currently a part of the national tour ‘One Electric Day’ alongside The Angels, Chocolate Starfish, Screaming Jets, Baby Animals and Suzi Quatro among the acts.

