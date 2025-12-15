Armageddon Cult Classic Turns 50 With Limited Anniversary Vinyl Reissue - Noise11.com

One of hard rock’s great cult albums is returning to circulation, as Armageddon marks its 50th anniversary with a newly remastered vinyl reissue. Originally released in 1975, the self-titled album by Armageddon has long been regarded as a missing link between British blues rock, progressive rock, and emerging heavy sounds of the mid 1970s.

The anniversary edition is being issued through Deko Entertainment, giving the album its most premium presentation to date. Remastered audio, expanded artwork, and a striking 180g Atomic Red vinyl pressing bring new attention to a record that has remained influential despite its brief original lifespan.

Armageddon formed in 1974 and immediately attracted attention due to the pedigree of its members. The original album liner notes described the band as a supergroup, a label that reflected its impressive lineup rather than marketing hype.

Drummer Bobby Caldwell had previously played with Captain Beyond. Vocalist Keith Relf was best known as the voice of The Yardbirds and a founding member of Renaissance. Guitarist Martin Pugh came from Steamhammer, while bassist Louis Cennamo had worked with both Renaissance and Steamhammer.

The band recorded the album in England before its release in the United States on A&M Records. Despite strong interest from FM radio and critics at the time, Armageddon never toured extensively, which limited its commercial impact.

The roots of Armageddon trace back to the early 1970s, following the breakup of Steamhammer and ongoing creative connections between its former members. Keith Relf had assisted with post production on Steamhammer’s final album Speech, strengthening ties with Pugh and Cennamo.

In early 1974, Relf invited Pugh and Cennamo to relocate to Los Angeles to form a new band. After auditioning drummers, they connected with Bobby Caldwell at The Rainbow in Hollywood. Rehearsals soon followed, and the core lineup was locked in.

Connections through Peter Frampton helped the band secure management and a record deal. Armageddon was briefly managed by Dee Anthony, then later by Jerry Weintraub. A major support tour was announced for Eric Clapton in 1975, but it was cancelled at the last minute, halting the band’s momentum.

Armageddon stands as the final full album to feature Keith Relf, whose career helped shape British rock history. As the former frontman of The Yardbirds, Relf was central to a band that launched Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Jimmy Page.

Musically, the album blends extended compositions, blues based riffs, and progressive arrangements. Tracks like Buzzard and Silver Tightrope became enduring favourites among collectors, while the side long suite Basking In The White Of The Midnight Sun showcased the band’s ambition.

Although the record sold reasonably well, internal pressures and health issues contributed to the band’s early dissolution. Armageddon had disbanded months before Relf’s sudden death in 1976.

The 50th anniversary edition has been remastered and repackaged in a gatefold sleeve featuring additional photos and updated credits. The pressing is limited to 500 copies worldwide, reinforcing its collectable status.

A special signed bundle is limited to just 100 copies and includes a 10×10 print signed by surviving members Bobby Caldwell, Louis Cennamo, and Martin Pugh.

The release aligns with Deko Entertainment’s ongoing mission to restore overlooked classics to vinyl. The reissue sits alongside Deko’s recent work reviving albums by Trapeze, Angel, Dokken, Warrant, Slaughter, and others, further cementing the label’s reputation among collectors.

Tracklist

SIDE A

Buzzard

Silver Tightrope

Paths And Planes And Future Gains

SIDE B

Last Stand Before

Basking In The White Of The Midnight Sun

a) Warning Coming On

b) Basking In The White Of The Midnight Sun

c) Brother Ego

d) Basking In The White Of The Midnight Sun Reprise

