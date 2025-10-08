Gene Simmons Recovering After Malibu Car Crash Ahead of Major KISS Reunion - Noise11.com

Rock legend and KISS co-founder Gene Simmons is recovering at home in Los Angeles after a car accident on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu earlier this week. The 76-year-old musician was briefly hospitalised after reportedly passing out behind the wheel of his Lincoln Navigator, which veered across several lanes of traffic and collided with a parked vehicle just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 7.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the incident occurred in the 25000 block of Pacific Coast Highway. According to reports, emergency crews were called to the scene after a witness dialled 911. Simmons, who was conscious and speaking with first responders when they arrived, told deputies that he believed he had fainted while driving.

His wife, Shannon Tweed, 68, confirmed to NBC4 Los Angeles that Simmons was taken to hospital as a precaution but was later discharged and is now recuperating at home. Tweed said the accident came shortly after a change to Simmons’ medication and noted that doctors have advised him to stay hydrated, something the rocker has admitted is not his strong suit.

In a voicemail to NBC4 Investigates, Simmons reassured fans he was “doing fine” and recovering comfortably. The accident follows previous health scares for the musician, including an episode of dehydration during a KISS concert in Manaus, Brazil, in 2023. That incident forced the band to briefly pause their show while Simmons recovered onstage.

Simmons has also spoken publicly about living with atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that causes irregular heart rhythms. Speaking on The Doctors in 2016, he recalled first experiencing the issue while on tour, describing symptoms of dizziness and shortness of breath. “It was a lot to take in,” he said at the time. “Since that event I haven’t really had recurring problems because I get plenty of rest and drink lots of liquids. But am I prone to AFib? You bet.”

The Malibu crash comes just weeks before KISS are set to reunite for The KISS Army Storms Vegas event, scheduled for 14-16 November 2025 at Planet Hollywood. The three-day celebration will mark the band’s 50th anniversary and feature appearances by Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer, and other special guests. The event includes fan Q&A sessions, a performance from former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick, tribute acts, and themed activities including KISS karaoke and trivia.

Although KISS officially retired from touring in 2023 following the final leg of their End of the Road World Tour, Simmons has remained active musically. He now performs with the Gene Simmons Band, which includes Brent Woods, Zach Throne and Brian Tichy. The group’s shows feature a mix of KISS classics, Simmons’ solo material, and covers of rock staples from Led Zeppelin and The Beatles.

Reflecting on his post-KISS career earlier this year, Simmons told Ultimate Classic Rock, “I tried to stay away from being on stage, but it’s too much fun. I thought I was going to take a few years off, but I have a lot going on – restaurants, movies, and other business ventures. I still love performing.”

Simmons, who co-founded KISS in New York City in 1973 with Stanley, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss, became one of rock’s most recognisable figures through his onstage persona “The Demon”. The band’s theatrical makeup, pyrotechnic stage shows and hit songs like Rock and Roll All Nite, Detroit Rock City and I Was Made for Lovin’ You helped define rock spectacle in the 1970s. Over their five-decade career, KISS sold more than 100 million records worldwide and influenced generations of performers.

Simmons’ outspoken views and entrepreneurial spirit have also kept him in the headlines. Earlier this year he drew attention for offering fans a $12,495 “personal assistant for a day” experience, which he defended as a chance for fans to see behind the scenes of a working rock star. “All I ever did was try to figure out how to become powerful and make lots of money,” he said in defence of the package. “It’s better to be rich than poor. Even if you’re miserable, it’s better to be a rich miserable person.”

