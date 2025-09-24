The Rolling Stones Announce Definitive Black and Blue Reissue With Unreleased Tracks and Rare Footage - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones are revisiting one of their boldest and most adventurous albums with the upcoming reissue of Black and Blue, set for release on 14 November 2025 via UMR. Far from a simple remaster, this reissue is being positioned as the ultimate collector’s edition, stacked with unreleased material, rare live footage, and premium packaging.

Nearly 50 years on from its original release in 1976, Black and Blue is being celebrated with a Super Deluxe Box Set in both 5LP and 4CD editions, each featuring a Blu-ray disc packed with exclusives, a 100-page hardback book, and a replica of the original 1976 tour poster. A limited edition black and blue marbled vinyl pressing will also be available exclusively through select online retailers.

The 2025 edition of Black and Blue has been given a complete remix by acclaimed producer Steven Wilson. His new stereo mix replaces the original across all editions, while the Blu-ray disc-available only in the box sets-offers Wilson’s Dolby Atmos mix alongside a hi-res stereo version.

The Blu-ray also houses two major live additions: the full Live at Earls Court 1976 set (21 tracks) mixed in Atmos, and Les Rolling Stones Aux Abattoirs, Paris-Juin 1976, a previously unreleased live TV recording from Paris.

One of the highlights of the reissue is the Outtakes and Jams disc, which features previously unheard recordings from the sessions. Fans can expect the Stones’ take on Shirley & Company’s disco classic Shame, Shame, Shame, which is already available to stream, along with I Love Ladies (long known among collectors as Sexy Night). The sessions also feature jams with an impressive roster of guest guitarists including Jeff Beck, Harvey Mandel (Canned Heat), Wayne Perkins, and Robert A. Johnson.

When Black and Blue was first released, it represented a turning point for the Stones. Mick Taylor’s departure in 1974 left a gap, and the sessions doubled as informal auditions for the next guitarist. While Mandel and Perkins both contributed to the album, it was Ronnie Wood-then of the Faces-who felt like the natural fit. He played on three tracks, and by the album’s release, he had become a full-time Rolling Stone, a role he holds nearly five decades later.

The Black and Blue reissue is being released in a wide array of physical formats:

• Super Deluxe Box Set (5LP or 4CD + Blu-ray): New stereo remix, Outtakes and Jams, full Earls Court 1976 concert, Blu-ray with Atmos/stereo mixes, Paris 1976 live film, 100-page book, and replica poster.

• 2LP and 2CD Editions: New stereo mix plus Outtakes and Jams.

• Single CD and LP Editions: Steven Wilson’s stereo mix only.

• Special Editions: Limited black and blue marbled vinyl, and a zoetrope vinyl pressing.

The 100-page hardback book included in the box sets features a new essay by Stones biographer Paul Sexton, as well as never-before-seen photos from the recording sessions and 1976 world tour.

Black and Blue was the Stones’ 13th studio album, and it pushed the band into uncharted musical territory, experimenting with reggae, funk, and soul. The record spawned the US Top 10 hit Fool to Cry and fan favourites such as Hot Stuff and Memory Motel. The reissue aims to highlight both the band’s creative restlessness at the time and the significant role the album played in cementing Ronnie Wood as part of the classic Stones line-up.

With rare studio sessions, two historic live concerts, and Steven Wilson’s cutting-edge mixes, the 2025 reissue of Black and Blue is one of the deepest dive yet into this pivotal era of the Rolling Stones’ history.

The Rolling Stones, ‘Black and Blue’ Super Deluxe 4CD + Blu-Ray Track Listing:

Disc 1: Steven Wilson Remix 2025

1. “Hot Stuff”

2. “Hand Of Fate”

3. “Cherry Oh Baby”

4. “Memory Mote”

5. “Hey Negrita” (Inspiration by Ron Wood)

6. “Melody” (Inspiration by Billy Preston)

7. “Fool To Cry”

8. “Crazy Mama”

Disc 2: Outtakes and Jams

1. “I Love Ladies”

2. “Shame, Shame, Shame”

3. “Chuck Berry Style Jam” (With Harvey Mandel)

4. “Blues Jam” (With Jeff Beck)

5. “Rotterdam Jam” (With Jeff Beck & Robert A. Johnson)

6. “Freeway Jam” (With Jeff Beck)

Disc 3: Live at Earls Court 1976

1. “Honky Tonk Women”

2. “If You Can’t Rock Me”/”Get Off My Cloud”

3. “Hand Of Fate”

4. “Hey Negrita” (Inspiration by Ron Wood)

5. “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg”

6. “Fool To Cry”

7. “Hot Stuff”

8. “Star Star (Starfucker)”

9. “You Gotta Move”

10. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

11. “Band Intro”

12. “Happy”

13. “Tumbling Dice”

14. “Nothing From Nothing”

15. “Outa-Space”

Disc 4: Live at Earls Court 1976

1. “Midnight Rambler”

2. “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”

3. “Brown Sugar”

4. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

5. “Street Fighting Man”

6. “Sympathy For The Devil”

Blu-Ray Disc

1. Black and Blue (Steven Wilson Remix 2025)

2. Les Rolling Stones Aux Abattoirs, Paris-Juin 1976

· “Band Intro”

· “Honky Tonk Women”

· “Hand of Fate”

· “Fool To Cry”

· “Hot Stuff”

· “Star Star”

· “You Gotta Move”

· “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

· “Band Introductions”

· “Happy”

· “Outa Space”

· “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

· “Fighting Ma”

3. Live at Earls Court Live 1976

· “Band Intro”

· “Honky Tonk Women”

· “If You Can’t Rock Me”/”Get Off My Cloud”

· “Hand Of Fate”

· “Hey Negrita”

· “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg”

· “Fool To Cry”

· “Hot Stuff”

· “Star Star (Starfucker)”

· “You Gotta Move”

· “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

· “Happy”

· “Tumbling Dice”

· “Nothing From Nothing”

· “Outa-Space”

· “Midnight Rambler”

· “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”

· “Brown Sugar”

· “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

· “Street Fighting Man”

· “Sympathy For The Devil”

