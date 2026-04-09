Ashley Monroe Releases Official Video for “Gettin' Out Of Hand” From New Album Dear Nashville - Noise11 Music News

Ashley Monroe unveils the official video for “Gettin’ Out Of Hand” as part of her surprise-released concept album Dear Nashville, co-written and co-produced with Luke Laird

by Paul Cashmere

Less than two weeks after quietly releasing her seventh studio album, Dear Nashville, Ashley Monroe has shared the official video for the album’s second track, “Gettin’ Out Of Hand.” The 8-song concept record, co-written and co-produced with frequent collaborator Luke Laird, represents one of Monroe’s most immediate and unfiltered collections, exploring both her complex relationship with the Nashville music scene and the nuances of unrequited love.

Dear Nashville was released on March 27 alongside an open letter posing a central question about communication and accountability in both professional and personal relationships. Monroe described the album’s essence as a desire for mutual understanding in matters of love and work, stating, “The bottom line of the album is I wish you loved me like I love you.” The album’s lead single, “I Hate Nashville,” received immediate acclaim for its candid reflection on the industry while celebrating the country music traditions that continue to inspire her.

Monroe’s work on Dear Nashville sits within a long career marked by resilience and versatility. Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, in 1986, she first gained recognition as a songwriter before releasing her debut album, Satisfied, in 2009. She subsequently joined Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley to form the Pistol Annies, whose albums Hell On Heels, Annie Up, and Interstate Gospel cemented Monroe’s reputation as both a collaborator and solo artist. Her solo albums Like A Rose (2013), The Blade (2015), Sparrow (2018), Rosegold (2021), and Tennessee Lightning (2025) showcase her evolving voice and songwriting perspective, from traditional country storytelling to more experimental sonic textures.

Dear Nashville continues Monroe’s trajectory of blending classic country elements with contemporary influences. Pitchfork highlighted the album’s “dreamy, pillowy sound” drawing from ’70s soft rock and low-key 2000s indie pop, while remaining firmly rooted in her country roots. The record was written and recorded with urgency, capturing both her personal and professional vulnerabilities. “It feels conversational and vulnerable,” Monroe told Billboard, “while also reverential of the kinds of classic country sounds I love.”

Monroe will take Dear Nashville on the road starting April 17, supporting Stephen Wilson Jr. on his sold-out Gary The Torch Tour. The tour includes stops across the Midwest and Plains states, offering fans an opportunity to hear tracks from her latest album performed live.

Tour Dates supporting Stephen Wilson Jr.:

4/17 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

4/18 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

4/22 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse

4/24 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

4/25 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed Indoors

Dear Nashville Tracklist:

I Hate Nashville (Luke Laird/Ashley Monroe)

Gettin’ Out Of Hand (Luke Laird/Ashley Monroe)

What Are We? (Luke Laird/Ashley Monroe)

Steal (Luke Laird/Ashley Monroe)

Haunted (Luke Laird/Ashley Monroe)

Dreaming (Luke Laird/Ashley Monroe)

Having It Bad (Luke Laird/Ashley Monroe)

Quittin’ (Luke Laird/Ashley Monroe)

Monroe’s career has been defined by collaboration as much as by solo work. She has contributed backing vocals for Jack White’s Third Man House Band and featured on releases by Blake Shelton, Train, Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, and Butch Walker. Her presence in the Pistol Annies has also yielded culturally significant tracks, including “Run Daddy Run” for The Hunger Games soundtrack and appearances in videos such as Shelton’s “Boys Round Here.” Across her catalogue, Monroe has balanced storytelling intimacy with an industry-aware lens, a perspective that Dear Nashville crystallises.

The release of “Gettin’ Out Of Hand” offers fans a deeper look at Monroe’s reflective songwriting, pairing sharp industry commentary with personal insight. In an era where country music artists frequently negotiate commercial pressures, Monroe’s latest work exemplifies how an artist can critically engage with the industry while maintaining artistic integrity. Dear Nashville is both a personal statement and a wider commentary on the challenges and passions that define contemporary Nashville music culture.

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