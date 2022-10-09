Australian Album Chart: Slipknot 'The End, So Far' Debuts At No 1 - Noise11.com

US heavy metal band Slipknot see their seventh studio album “The End, So Far” become their fourth consecutive No.1 Album in Australia.

“The End, So Far” (Roadrunner) becomes the 960th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2022), the 811th for ARIA (1983 to 2022), the 595th to debut at No.1, the 30th No.1 for 2022 and the first this decade and ninth overall No.1 for their record company Roadrunner, of which this is their last with that label, thus the title “The End, So Far” (the end with Roadrunner, not for the band).

Slipknot first charted in Australia with their self-titled debut set in 1999 which peaked at No.32, since then they have landed all seven of their studio albums, plus a live album in 2005 (HP-26) and a compilation (HP-16) in 2012 to now give them nine album chart entries. Their past six studio albums have landed at No.2 for “IOWA” (LP#2, 2001), “Vol.3 (The Subliminal Verses”) (LP#3 2004) and then at No.1 with “All Hope is Gone” (LP#4, 2 weeks from Sept. 1st, 2008), “5: The Gray Chapter” (LP#5, 1 week on Oct. 27th, 2014) and their last was with “We Are Not Your Kind” (LP#6, 1 week on August 19th, 2019).

So now Slipknot join 23 other acts who’ve all had four albums reach No.1 in Australia, with both The Weeknd and Muse the other two acts for 2022 who have achieved this feat, while the band also climbs on the listing for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2022)’ from equal 88th to now equal 83rd alongside Keith Urban and Kanye West (5 weeks from 4 No.1 LP’s). The new set for Slipknot has also scored the No.2 vinyl sales spot locally, and has also landed first week at No.1 in England (their third there) and Germany (their first in that country), while also at No.2 in New Zealand and Sweden, No.3 in Scotland and Belgium and Top 10 in France (No.5), The Netherlands (No.6), Ireland (No.7) and Japan (No.9) so far.

In June 2009 The Black Eyed Peas issued their album “The E.N.D.” and since then we’ve seen no ‘End’ within a No.1 title, with this now being only the third chart-topping album with an ‘End’ within its title, the first being the self-titled Living End album (2 weeks from Oct. 26th, 1998), while for ‘So Far’ this is now the fourth No.1 featured title after Bryan Adams first best of set from late 1993 “So Far So Good” (14 weeks from Nov. 21st, 1993), Pink’s “Greatest Hits… So Far” (13 weeks from Nov. 22nd, 2010) and Keith Urban’s “The Story So Far” (1 week on May 21st, 2012). This new No.1 Album also becomes the 335th by an American Act (whether solo male or female, duo or group) (9th for 2022), and the 421st by a Group (local or overseas) (12th for 2022).

For the fourth time in it’s chart run The Weeknd compilation “The Highlights” has climbed back to it’s initial entry position of No.2, up one spot from last week, while the album has also regained it’s pole position in his homeland of Canada for a second time (Feb 22nd was it’s first week at No.1), after which are seven further climbing albums, starting with a two place rebound to No.3 for “Harry’s House” for Harry Styles (No.9 vinyl), while his self-titled debut set has picked up a 2x▲Platinum sales certification.

Even though the Billie Eilish tour finished early last week, her albums are still rising this week, both her second set “Happier Than Ever” (No.19 vinyl) and her first “…Fall Asleep…” are up two places each to sit at No.4 and No.5 respectively, while the third and final female-led album within the Top 10 is “SOUR” for Olivia Rodrigo, also up two spots to sit at No.6. Ed Sheeran’s newly issued single “Celestial” helps his recent album “= (equals)” to jump back up five places and land at No.8.

Luke Combs saw all three of his studio albums within the Top 10 two weeks ago, while last week that declined to two within the ten, and now this week he is back to three Top 10 placements with his debut set “This One’s for You” back up two spots to its former peak of No.7 for a third time in that spot, followed by his second set “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get” up three to No.9 and his third album “Growin’ Up” is a non-mover at No.10.

UP:

The new No.1 selling vinyl album this week is the April 4th, 2022 No.12 debut and peaking album for Denzel Curry called “Melt My Eyez See Your Future”, which helps to propel the album back into the Top 100 at No.13 this week, one place shy of its original entry position. Three of the five Top 50 entries for Taylor Swift move back up, with “1989” rising three to No.19, “folklore” is up one spot to No.26 and her “Reputation” rebounds five spots to land at No.47.

Both Taylor Swift and Arctic Monkeys are headed for a No.1 showdown on November 1st for the No.1 slot, as they both issue new albums on Friday the 22nd of October, but for now The Arctic Monkeys are charting with their 2013 set “AM” (No.10 vinyl) which is up to No.22 this week. Rising collections for this week are for Elton John’s “Diamonds” (28 to No.25) and Green Day (53 to No.50) while The Foo Fighters best of set remains stable at No.36. The biggest (and final) climb to mention this week is a seven place rebound to No.38 for the latest Lizzo album “Special”, which thanks to her current No.11 (2 Be Loved {Am I Ready}) and No.14 (About Damn Time) singles the set rises back up.

DOWN:

Three albums leave the Top 10 this week, with Robbie Williams’ “XXV” (HP-2, WI10-2) down nine spots to No.11 after his AFL.GF performance the previous week, followed by last weeks No.1 entry for 5 Seconds of Summer and “5SOS” (HP-1, WI10-1), which drops down eleven spots to No.12, while the album debuted this past week in The U.S.A. (No.2) and Canada (No.3), after which is a ten place drop to No.14 for BlackPink’s “Born Pink” (HP-2, WI10-2).

The two further Top 50 albums for The Weeknd are both declining this week, with “Starboy” down three to No.20 and “After Hours” dipping one to No.39. Harry’s “Fine Line” set falls four to No.23, Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” drops to its lowest chart position this week, down nine spots to No.27, Beyoncé’s “Renaissance (Act 1)” drops five to No.29 followed by an eight place slide to No.30 for the XXXTentacion set “Look at Me: The Album”.

Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” falls back down six places to No.31, while Taylor Swift dips with both her “Lover” (29 to No.32) and her “Red (TsV)” (41 to No.43) albums. The Billie Eilish’s EP “Don’t Smile at Me” falls three to No.33. Daniel Johns’ “FutureNever” tumbles ten spots this week to No.42, while another limited edition vinyl release for that album occurred on Friday (Sept. 7th), so it could rebound again next week. JB’s “Justice” set falls five places this week to No.44, while the No.1 set from four weeks ago for Parkway Drive and “Darker Still” drops sixteen places to No.49.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #19 (LP#5) – Cool it Down by Yeah Yeah Yeahs (Secretly Canadian) is the fifth album and now sixth entry (5 studio and 1 EP) for the U.S. indie-rock trio, plus it also becomes their fourth consecutive Top 20 studio album, and also their first new material in nine-and-a-half years, as they last charted with “Mosquito” (LP#4 HP-17, April 2013) and had their only Top 10 placement with “It’s Blitz!” (LP#3, HP-8, April 2009).

* #24 (LP#4) – Truth by Christie Lamb (ABC Music) is the fourth studio album for the local country singer, and now her third Top 50 placement, as she has previously charted with her “Loaded” album (LP#2, HP-22, March 2017) and “Broken Lines” (LP#3, HP-15, late October 2019), which has so far been her highest charted set, while her new “Truth” set is this week’s No.1 Album on the ARIA Country Albums chart.

——————–==/\==——————-

NEW CERTIFICATIONS:

Harry Styles by Harry Styles ▲2

Dirt by Alice in Chains ▲

Tales from the Script: Greatest Hits by The Script ▲

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 30th of September to the 6th of October 2022.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

