Bad Omens Ignite A Dark Romance With New Single “Dying To Love” - Noise11.com

Chart-topping American rock band Bad Omens have unleashed their latest single “Dying To Love,” a powerful and cinematic anthem that fuses the band’s heavy origins with a strikingly modern edge. Released via Sumerian Records, the song captures frontman Noah Sebastian at his most dynamic, gliding from falsetto-laced melodies into visceral screams that cut through the track’s haunting production.

“Dying To Love” continues the band’s evolution following their global success with “The Death Of Peace Of Mind” album. It’s another demonstration of Bad Omens’ signature duality, beauty meets brutality, with Sebastian’s emotive performance giving the song both its fragility and force.

The single arrives alongside a visually arresting music video, directed by Noah Sebastian and Nico, marking their third collaboration. The video takes place in the pit of a crumbling brutalist structure, where the band perform under the watch of eerie onlookers as a man navigates a labyrinth of darkness. It’s a grim yet captivating visual metaphor for the song’s theme – the torment of love, obsession and self-destruction.

Bad Omens have built their reputation not only on musicianship but also on cinematic storytelling. Each release forms part of a larger narrative, blending concept-driven art direction with their industrial rock aesthetic. This latest video cements their reputation for visually immersive work that mirrors the emotional intensity of their music.

Before “Dying To Love,” Bad Omens stormed the rock charts with “Specter,” which became the fastest-rising #1 of their career on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay and Mediabase Active Rock charts. The track also cracked the Top 15 at Alternative Radio and has amassed over 47 million streams worldwide. The follow-up single “Impose” expanded the band’s sonic identity further, exploring new textures while maintaining the fierce precision that fans have come to expect.

As they prepare to hit the road again, Bad Omens are set to launch their “Do You Feel Love” European headline arena tour, kicking off 21 November in Dublin, Ireland, before sweeping across major European cities. This run follows a massive year of festival triumphs, including standout sets at Louder Than Life and Aftershock, where their live shows were praised for their intensity and atmosphere.

The release of “Dying To Love” marks the next step in a remarkable ascent that began with their 2022 breakout album “The Death Of Peace Of Mind.” Described by Revolver magazine as “a stunning fusion of dark, Weeknd-esque pop and industrialised metalcore,” the record has now surpassed 1.8 billion streams globally, while the band’s full catalogue has accumulated over 2.7 billion.

In Australia, Bad Omens have struck a particular chord. Their single “Just Pretend” is ARIA Platinum, while “The Death Of Peace Of Mind” and “Like A Villain” have both gone Gold. “Just Pretend” was the breakthrough hit that propelled Bad Omens into mainstream consciousness, reaching #1 on US Alternative Radio and dominating multiple Billboard Year-End Charts, including #1 on Hot Hard Rock Songs. The song’s viral rise on TikTok introduced a new wave of fans to the band’s genre-blurring style, transforming them from underground metalcore favourites to global rock headliners.

Their radio success also earned them a 2024 iHeartRadio Music Award nomination for Best New Artist (Alt & Rock), a testament to their cross-genre appeal. Throughout 2024, Bad Omens toured relentlessly, including UK shows supporting Bring Me The Horizon, their CONCRETE FOREVER European headline tour with Poppy, and a run of sold-out Australian shows – two nights each at Festival Hall in Melbourne and Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, before wrapping at Brisbane’s Riverstage.

