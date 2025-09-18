John Butler Celebrates Sydney Show and #1 ARIA Album With ‘Prism' Tour On The Way - Noise11.com

John Butler brought his new album Prism to life in Sydney last night, performing to a sold-out Metro Theatre with his powerhouse three-piece band. The set featured former Trio drummer Michael Barker back behind the kit, alongside Ian Peres on bass and Michael Boase on percussion.

After the show Butler was presented with his official ARIA #1 plaque by industry veteran Sebastian Chase of MGM Distribution, joined by long-time manager Phil Stevens, publicist Valerie MacIver and members of The Annex and MGM teams. The moment capped off an intimate yet high-energy night, celebrating Butler’s 10th studio album.

In a twist of fate earlier that evening, Butler joined Stevens and Chase for dinner at Greek restaurant Diethnes on Pitt Street. The three realised it was the same spot they’d dined 26 years earlier when MGM first became Butler’s distributor – a handshake deal that has lasted more than a quarter of a century.

That partnership has seen John Butler break records as the first independent artist to top the ARIA Album Chart and, all these years on, continue to hit #1 with new music.

Prism officially landed 5 September 2025 via Jarrah Records, the same day Butler begins his national Prism Tour. The run of shows will bring Butler and band to capital cities and regional towns, joined by acclaimed singer-songwriter Emma Donovan. For Darwin and Cairns, Butler will be joined by his long-time friends The Waifs.

Butler says, “I am really looking forward to touring Oz again with the band for the Prism album launch. Loving playing with Ian, Michael and reuniting with Michael Barker. We’ve been having such a great time bringing these new songs to life on stage and the older songs are sounding better than ever.”

The Prism tour marks Butler’s first full Australian run with a band since 2019, following two instrumental solo records in 2024 (Running River and Still Searching). He recently returned from a North American summer tour with Dispatch, Donavon Frankenreiter, G. Love & Special Sauce and Illiterate Light.

Remaining John Butler ‘Prism’ Tour 2025 dates:

Thursday 18 September – The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD

Friday 19 September – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD (Brisbane Festival)

Sunday 21 September – The Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD

Tuesday 30 September – Moncrieff Theatre, Bundaberg QLD

Thursday 2 October – Darwin Ski Club, Darwin NT with The Waifs

Saturday 4 October – Munro Martin Parklands, Cairns QLD with The Waifs

Sunday 5 October – Townsville Civic Theatre, Townsville QLD (Northern Australian Festival of Arts)

