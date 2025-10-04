Foo Fighters Drop Surprise Live EP ‘Are Playing Where ???? Vol. 1' to Support Local Charities - Noise11.com

Foo Fighters have pulled another surprise on fans, releasing a brand-new live EP exclusively on Bandcamp. The six-track set, Are Playing Where ???? Vol. 1, captures the energy of their recent run of intimate club shows across the United States and channels the proceeds to community charities in each of the cities where the performances took place.

As stated on Bandcamp, the song were “Recorded at recent 2025 shows including Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, CA, The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA, Black Cat in D.C. and Toad’s Place in New Haven, CT. Any proceeds from this EP will go to local charities in those cities. Hope you check out more music while you are here. Long live rock!!!”

The EP features a blistering setlist that dives deep into Foo Fighters’ early material and a few heavier cuts from later eras:

Alone + Easy Target (Live from Somewhere 2025) – 04:15

Exhausted (Live from Somewhere 2025) – 06:46

Wattershed (Live from Somewhere 2025) – 02:23

Weenie Beenie (Live from Somewhere 2025) – 03:00

White Limo (Live from Somewhere 2025) – 03:34

Winnebago (Live from Somewhere 2025) – 04:11

These tracks come from the band’s surprise 2025 club dates, small-capacity venues like Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, The Observatory in Santa Ana, the Black Cat in Washington D.C., and Toad’s Place in New Haven. The shows were among the most intimate Foo Fighters gigs in years, and the recordings capture a rawness that harkens back to the band’s early days.

This latest live EP sees Dave Grohl and company embracing the kind of unfiltered, sweaty, and chaotic rock spirit that first defined Foo Fighters in the mid-’90s. The song selection pulls from their debut self-titled album, originally recorded almost entirely by Grohl himself following the breakup of Nirvana in 1994.

Tracks like Alone + Easy Target and Exhausted remind listeners of those formative post-grunge years, where the band found catharsis through melody and distortion. Meanwhile, White Limo from the 2011 album Wasting Light brings that same ferocity into the modern era – an album also notable for being recorded in Grohl’s garage using analogue tape.

All proceeds from Bandcamp sales will be donated to local charities in the four cities where the tracks were recorded.

Are Playing Where ???? Vol. 1 arrives just over a year after Foo Fighters’ 2023 studio album But Here We Are, a deeply emotional release marking the band’s first without drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away in 2022. The record became a cathartic return to form for Grohl and the group, blending grief and resilience into one of their strongest works in years.

Since then, Foo Fighters have continued to evolve. Earlier in 2025, they parted ways with Hawkins’ replacement Josh Freese, who later joined Nine Inch Nails. In a neat twist of fate, Foo Fighters then brought Nine Inch Nails’ drummer Ilan Rubin into the fold thereby keeping the family of rock’s most prolific musicians intertwined.

The band also recently dropped Today’s Song, their first new original music since But Here We Are, and offered a ferocious cover of Minor Threat’s I Don’t Wanna Hear It, paying tribute to Grohl’s Washington D.C. hardcore roots.

Foo Fighters are keeping busy on the live front too. Following the release of Are Playing Where ???? Vol. 1, the band will perform in Singapore on 4 October before heading to Japan for three shows. November sees them in Mexico for two massive concerts, one sharing the stage with Queens of the Stone Age and Jehnny Beth.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)