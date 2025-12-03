Snot Return To Australia With First Headline Show In More Than A Decade - Noise11.com

Snot will return to Australia in January for their first local headline show in more than ten years, with the band announcing a sole Melbourne date as ticket demand surges for their special appearance on the Soulfly, Nailbomb, Snot bill. Their standalone performance will take place on 29 January at Max Watts, with the group preparing to revisit their seminal catalogue and mark a fresh chapter in a turbulent, influential and often tragic history.

Snot helped define the rise of American nu metal during the mid nineties, with their aggressive mix of hardcore, funk, punk and alternative metal shaping the movement at a time when heavy music was breaking into the mainstream. The group last performed in Australia during their 2014 reunion period, and the 2025 show is expected to draw fans from across the country who have waited years for another opportunity to see the band in full flight.

The Melbourne headline event will feature Snot performing their 1997 debut album Get Some in its entirety, alongside deeper cuts that shaped their reputation as one of the most explosive bands of their era. The album represents the only full length studio recording from the original lineup, with founding vocalist Lynn Strait completing the record months before his death in 1998. His legacy continues to drive interest in the group, whose story remains one of the most dramatic narratives in modern heavy music.

Snot built their early momentum through shows across Los Angeles following their formation in Santa Barbara in 1995. The group signed with Geffen Records soon afterwards, and Get Some emerged in May 1997. Their profile grew further when they joined Ozzfest in 1998, placing them among the era’s most important rising acts. Strait’s arrest during the tour, which occurred after he appeared nude from Limp Bizkit’s stage prop, added to the notoriety that surrounded the band at the time.

The band’s trajectory shifted dramatically on 11 December 1998 when Strait and his dog Dobbs were killed in a collision with a truck. The group disbanded immediately, with guitarist Mikey Doling stating that the band could not continue without their frontman. Plans for a second album were abandoned, although the instrumental material inspired the tribute project Strait Up, released in 2000. The record featured guest vocalists from System Of A Down, Korn, Soulfly, Hed PE, Incubus, Sevendust, Limp Bizkit, Slipknot, Coal Chamber and Sugar Ray, and became a defining memorial to Strait’s role in shaping late nineties heavy music.

The band returned periodically across the next two decades. A 2007 live show was followed by a formal reunion in 2008 with vocalist Tommy Vext. The group morphed into a related project called Tons in 2009, and reunited once more in 2014 with Vext and original members Doling, John Fahnestock and Jamie Miller. Despite several tours, the band again went into hiatus in 2015.

Snot reactivated in late 2024, with Doling teasing the return before a full announcement confirmed the involvement of original guitarist Sonny Mayo and a new vocalist. Andy Knapp was later introduced as the band’s latest frontman, with his debut performance taking place in January 2025. The band has pushed forward with new touring plans and entered the studio in mid 2025 to begin work on fresh material with producer Chris Collier. Mayo has since stepped back from touring commitments, with Doc Coyle joining as guitarist for current shows and Shannon Larkin filling in for Miller when required.

Their 2025 Australian return marks a significant moment for long term fans, who have followed the group’s numerous transformations, losses and reunions since their original formation thirty years ago. The Melbourne headline show stands as the only chance to see Snot in a full length set during this visit.

Melbourne Show Details

Thursday 29 January

Melbourne, Max Watts

Tickets on sale Friday 5 December from thephoenix.au

