Barack Obama’s Top Songs of 2022 - Noise11.com

President Barack Obama is continuing his end of year tradition with an all-new and personally curated playlist.

Seeing how the tradition has now been going for a decade, Obama’s tastes is widely known, so the 2022 playlist is simple a refresh of the guy we already now.

Obama posted, “I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites.

Barack Obama’s Favorite Music of 2022:

01 Kendrick Lamar: “The Heart Part 5”

02 Bad Bunny: “Tití Me Preguntó”

03 Ari Lennox: “POF”

04 Zach Bryan: “Something in the Orange”

05 Burna Boy: “Last Last”

06 Ethel Cain: “American Teenager”

07 Tank and the Bangas: “Communion in My Cup” [ft. The Ton3s]

08 Koffee: “Pull Up”

09 Rosalía: “Saoko”

10 Ayra Starr: “Rush”

11 Beyoncé: “Break My Soul”

12 Sir: “Life Is Good” [ft. Scribz Riley]

13 Maggie Rogers: “That’s Where I Am”

14 Leyla McCalla: “Dodinin”

15 Steve Lacy: “Sunshine” [ft. Fousheé]

16 Rema: “Calm Down”

17 Plains: “Problem With It”

18 Xavier Omär: “Feelings 4 You”

19 Danger Mouse & Black Thought: “Belize” [ft. MF Doom]

20 Omar Apollo: “Tamagotchi”

21 Sudan Archives: “Home Maker”

22 NxWorries: “Where I Go” [ft. H.E.R.]

23 SZA: “Shirt”

24 Lizzo: “About Damn Time”

25 Adam Blackstone: “‘Round Midnight” [ft. Jazmine Sullivan]

pic.twitter.com/qkwm4UOzMD — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 23, 2022

