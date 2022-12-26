 Barack Obama’s Top Songs of 2022 - Noise11.com
Barack Obama

Barack Obama

Barack Obama’s Top Songs of 2022

by Paul Cashmere on December 27, 2022

in News

President Barack Obama is continuing his end of year tradition with an all-new and personally curated playlist.

Seeing how the tradition has now been going for a decade, Obama’s tastes is widely known, so the 2022 playlist is simple a refresh of the guy we already now.

Obama posted, “I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites.

Barack Obama’s Favorite Music of 2022:

01 Kendrick Lamar: “The Heart Part 5”
02 Bad Bunny: “Tití Me Preguntó”
03 Ari Lennox: “POF”
04 Zach Bryan: “Something in the Orange”
05 Burna Boy: “Last Last”
06 Ethel Cain: “American Teenager”
07 Tank and the Bangas: “Communion in My Cup” [ft. The Ton3s]
08 Koffee: “Pull Up”
09 Rosalía: “Saoko”
10 Ayra Starr: “Rush”
11 Beyoncé: “Break My Soul”
12 Sir: “Life Is Good” [ft. Scribz Riley]
13 Maggie Rogers: “That’s Where I Am”
14 Leyla McCalla: “Dodinin”
15 Steve Lacy: “Sunshine” [ft. Fousheé]
16 Rema: “Calm Down”
17 Plains: “Problem With It”
18 Xavier Omär: “Feelings 4 You”
19 Danger Mouse & Black Thought: “Belize” [ft. MF Doom]
20 Omar Apollo: “Tamagotchi”
21 Sudan Archives: “Home Maker”
22 NxWorries: “Where I Go” [ft. H.E.R.]
23 SZA: “Shirt”
24 Lizzo: “About Damn Time”
25 Adam Blackstone: “‘Round Midnight” [ft. Jazmine Sullivan]

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

President Obama
President Barack Obama Reveals Summer Playlist 2022

President Barack Obama has maintained his annual tradition of curating a summer playlist of his feelgood songs.

July 27, 2022
Art Music Awards 2020
2022 Art Music Awards Finalists Announced

The 2022 Art Music Awards will take place in Melbourne on August 31.

July 26, 2022
Super Bowl 2022 Half Time Performance With Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar

Super Bowl 2022's half time performance features rap royalty Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

February 14, 2022