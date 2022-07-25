 2022 Art Music Awards Finalists Announced - Noise11.com
Art Music Awards 2020

2022 Art Music Awards Finalists Announced

by Announcement on July 26, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

The 2022 Art Music Awards will take place in Melbourne on August 31.

Here are the finalists for 2022.

2022 Art Music Awards presented by APRA AMCOS and Australian Music Centre

    Work of the Year- Choral

Title: A Gathering
Composer: Anne Cawrse
Text: Anne Cawrse and Paul Hetherington
Performer: Adelaide Chamber Singers

Title: An Australian Song Cycle
Composer: Joseph Twist
Text: Henry Lawson, Michael Leunig, Judith McKinney Les Murray, Oodgeroo Noonuccal, A.B. Patterson, Peter Skrzynecki, Jack Twist, Judith Wright
Performer: Sydney Chamber Choir, Jem Harding, piano, Anthea Cottee, cello, and Sam Allchurch, conductor

Title: Pandemic, mvt.6 of “Shadow and Hope – Cantata from Six Continents in the Age of Pandemic”
Composer: Brenton Broadstock
Performer: Quartet Berlin-Tokyo, Theodor Schüz Ensemble, and Philipp Amelung, artistic director

Title: Requiem
Composer: Paul Stanhope
Performer: Sydney Chamber Choir

    Work of the Year- Dramatic

Title: Fumeblind Oracle
Composer: Huw Belling
Text: Pierce Wilcox
Performer: Jessica O’Donoghue and Jack Symonds

Title: Parrwang Lifts the Sky
Composer: Deborah Cheetham AO
Performer: Victorian Opera and Short Black Opera

Title: Poem for a Dried Up River
Composer: Jane Sheldon
Text: Alice Oswald
Performer: Sydney Chamber Opera

Title: The Pulse
Composer: Ekrem Eli Phoenix
Performer: Aurora (Young Adelaide Voices), and Christie Anderson, conductor/vocal soloist

    Work of the Year – Jazz

Title: Grey Is Ground Album
Composer: Gian Slater
Performer: Gian Slater

Title: Hand to Earth
Composer: Aviva Endean, Sunny Kim, Peter Knight, Daniel Wilfred and David Wilfred
Performer: Hand to Earth

Title: Lost in Place
Composer: I Hold the Lion’s Paw
Performer: I Hold the Lion’s Paw

Title: See You Round The Traps
Composer: Benjamin Shannon
Performer: Milton Man Gogh

    Work of the Year – Large Ensemble

Title: The Rest is Silence
Composer: Anne Cawrse
Performer: Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Michael Pisan, cor anglais, and Nicholas Carter, conductor

Title: Stratus
Composer: Olivia Davies
Performer: West Australian Symphony Orchestra, and Asher Fisch, conductor

Title: Śūnyatā
Composer: Fiona Hill
Performer: Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, and Simon Reade, conductor

Title: Symphony No 1 “Black Summer”
Composer: Paul Dean
Performer: Australian World Orchestra

    Work of the Year- Chamber Music

Title: Black Summer String Quartet (an Homage to Australia’s Bushfire History)
Composer: Natalie Williams
Performer: The Australian String Quartet

Title: Hokusai Mixtape
Composer: Tristan Coelho
Performer: Jonathan Henderson, James Wannan, Emily Granger, and Tristan Coelho

Title: mewl infans
Composer: Rishin Singh
Performer: Martin Sturm

Title: threaded in amongst the infinite threading
Composer: Bree van Reyk
Performer: Genevieve Lacey and Marshall McGuire

    Work of the Year- Electroacoustic/Sound Art

Title: Depth Disintegration
Composer: Sia Ahmad
Performer: Benjamin Anderson

Title: Effigy, for viola and electronics
Composer: Erkki Veltheim
Performer: Erkki Veltheim
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing Australia obo SFM Publishing

Title: Undercurrent 暗涌
Composer: Carolyn Schofield and Mindy Meng Wang
Performer: Fia Fiell (Carolyn Schofield) and Mindy Meng Wang

Title: VERY FAST & VERY FAR
Composer: Tim Bruniges, Julian Day, and Matt McGuigan
Performer: Tim Bruniges, Julian Day, and Matt McGuigan

    Performance of the Year – Jazz/Improvised Music

Performer: Jeremy Rose & The Earshift Orchestra featuring Simon Barker and Chloe Kim
Title: Disruption! The Voice of Drums
Composer: Jeremy Rose*, Simon Barker and Chloe Kim
Publisher: Origin Music Publishing*

Performer: Pat Jaffe, Callum Mintzis and ensemble
Title: A Sanctuary of Quietude
Composer: Pat Jaffe and Callum Mintzis

Performer: Vanessa Perica Orchestra and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Conducted by Benjamin Northey
Title: Love is a Temporary Madness, The Symphonic Suite
Composer: Vanessa Perica

Performer: ZÖJ
Title: ZÖJ Live at Melbourne Recital Centre
Composer: Gelareh Pour and Brian O’Dwyer

    Performance of the Year – Notated Composition

Performer: Rachael Dease and the West Australian Symphony Orchestra with Voyces
Title: Hymns for End Times
Composer: Rachael Dease

Performer: Andrew Haveron and Simon Tedeschi
Title: Machine Codes
Composer: Paul Stanhope

Performer: Andrew Blanch and Ensemble Offspring
Title: Tipping Point
Composer: Felicity Wilcox

Performer: Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Australian Art Orchestra, Daniel Wilfred, David Wilfred, Conducted by Benjamin Northey
Title: Wata
Composer: Paul Grabowsky, Daniel Wilfred, and David Wilfred

    Award for Excellence in Music Education

Honeybee Creative for teaching neurologically diverse people music skills, song writing and recording projects, in the Sunshine Coast and Gympie regions of Queensland, culminating a number of major public performances.
Musica Viva for Musica Viva In Schools
Speak Percussion for Sounds Unheard
Tim Nikolsky for activity – leadership, connecting, contribution

    Award for Excellence in a Regional Area

Andrew Veivers for 2021 recording and release of ‘People Puppets Fire Volume 1’
Camerata, Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra for Camerata’s 2021 Emerging Composer Commission in Winton
Fred Cole for composition for “O, How I Dreamt of Things Impossible” Dance Theatre work, Northern Rivers Performing Arts
Tura New Music and Marrugeku for Sonus3 Program and Tour

    Award for Excellence in Experimental Music

ADSR Zine for 2021 activities including exhibition, showcase and online catalogue of publications
Hand to Earth for composition, recording, release, and performance of new music
Melbourne Electronic Sound Studio (MESS) for education, engagement, facilitation
Madeleine Flynn and Tim Humphrey for ongoing project Witness Stand

2022 ART MUSIC AWARDS
Wednesday 31 August @ 5.45pm
Meat Market, North Melbourne

With hosts Stéphanie Kabanyana Kanyandekwe, Emma Donovan and Aaron Wyatt, with live music curation by Barney McAll.

