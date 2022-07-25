2022 Art Music Awards Finalists Announced - Noise11.com

The 2022 Art Music Awards will take place in Melbourne on August 31.
Here are the finalists for 2022.
2022 Art Music Awards presented by APRA AMCOS and Australian Music Centre
-
Work of the Year- Choral
Title: A Gathering
Composer: Anne Cawrse
Text: Anne Cawrse and Paul Hetherington
Performer: Adelaide Chamber Singers
Title: An Australian Song Cycle
Composer: Joseph Twist
Text: Henry Lawson, Michael Leunig, Judith McKinney Les Murray, Oodgeroo Noonuccal, A.B. Patterson, Peter Skrzynecki, Jack Twist, Judith Wright
Performer: Sydney Chamber Choir, Jem Harding, piano, Anthea Cottee, cello, and Sam Allchurch, conductor
Title: Pandemic, mvt.6 of “Shadow and Hope – Cantata from Six Continents in the Age of Pandemic”
Composer: Brenton Broadstock
Performer: Quartet Berlin-Tokyo, Theodor Schüz Ensemble, and Philipp Amelung, artistic director
Title: Requiem
Composer: Paul Stanhope
Performer: Sydney Chamber Choir
-
Work of the Year- Dramatic
Title: Fumeblind Oracle
Composer: Huw Belling
Text: Pierce Wilcox
Performer: Jessica O’Donoghue and Jack Symonds
Title: Parrwang Lifts the Sky
Composer: Deborah Cheetham AO
Performer: Victorian Opera and Short Black Opera
Title: Poem for a Dried Up River
Composer: Jane Sheldon
Text: Alice Oswald
Performer: Sydney Chamber Opera
Title: The Pulse
Composer: Ekrem Eli Phoenix
Performer: Aurora (Young Adelaide Voices), and Christie Anderson, conductor/vocal soloist
-
Work of the Year – Jazz
Title: Grey Is Ground Album
Composer: Gian Slater
Performer: Gian Slater
Title: Hand to Earth
Composer: Aviva Endean, Sunny Kim, Peter Knight, Daniel Wilfred and David Wilfred
Performer: Hand to Earth
Title: Lost in Place
Composer: I Hold the Lion’s Paw
Performer: I Hold the Lion’s Paw
Title: See You Round The Traps
Composer: Benjamin Shannon
Performer: Milton Man Gogh
-
Work of the Year – Large Ensemble
Title: The Rest is Silence
Composer: Anne Cawrse
Performer: Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Michael Pisan, cor anglais, and Nicholas Carter, conductor
Title: Stratus
Composer: Olivia Davies
Performer: West Australian Symphony Orchestra, and Asher Fisch, conductor
Title: Śūnyatā
Composer: Fiona Hill
Performer: Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, and Simon Reade, conductor
Title: Symphony No 1 “Black Summer”
Composer: Paul Dean
Performer: Australian World Orchestra
-
Work of the Year- Chamber Music
Title: Black Summer String Quartet (an Homage to Australia’s Bushfire History)
Composer: Natalie Williams
Performer: The Australian String Quartet
Title: Hokusai Mixtape
Composer: Tristan Coelho
Performer: Jonathan Henderson, James Wannan, Emily Granger, and Tristan Coelho
Title: mewl infans
Composer: Rishin Singh
Performer: Martin Sturm
Title: threaded in amongst the infinite threading
Composer: Bree van Reyk
Performer: Genevieve Lacey and Marshall McGuire
-
Work of the Year- Electroacoustic/Sound Art
Title: Depth Disintegration
Composer: Sia Ahmad
Performer: Benjamin Anderson
Title: Effigy, for viola and electronics
Composer: Erkki Veltheim
Performer: Erkki Veltheim
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing Australia obo SFM Publishing
Title: Undercurrent 暗涌
Composer: Carolyn Schofield and Mindy Meng Wang
Performer: Fia Fiell (Carolyn Schofield) and Mindy Meng Wang
Title: VERY FAST & VERY FAR
Composer: Tim Bruniges, Julian Day, and Matt McGuigan
Performer: Tim Bruniges, Julian Day, and Matt McGuigan
-
Performance of the Year – Jazz/Improvised Music
Performer: Jeremy Rose & The Earshift Orchestra featuring Simon Barker and Chloe Kim
Title: Disruption! The Voice of Drums
Composer: Jeremy Rose*, Simon Barker and Chloe Kim
Publisher: Origin Music Publishing*
Performer: Pat Jaffe, Callum Mintzis and ensemble
Title: A Sanctuary of Quietude
Composer: Pat Jaffe and Callum Mintzis
Performer: Vanessa Perica Orchestra and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Conducted by Benjamin Northey
Title: Love is a Temporary Madness, The Symphonic Suite
Composer: Vanessa Perica
Performer: ZÖJ
Title: ZÖJ Live at Melbourne Recital Centre
Composer: Gelareh Pour and Brian O’Dwyer
-
Performance of the Year – Notated Composition
Performer: Rachael Dease and the West Australian Symphony Orchestra with Voyces
Title: Hymns for End Times
Composer: Rachael Dease
Performer: Andrew Haveron and Simon Tedeschi
Title: Machine Codes
Composer: Paul Stanhope
Performer: Andrew Blanch and Ensemble Offspring
Title: Tipping Point
Composer: Felicity Wilcox
Performer: Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Australian Art Orchestra, Daniel Wilfred, David Wilfred, Conducted by Benjamin Northey
Title: Wata
Composer: Paul Grabowsky, Daniel Wilfred, and David Wilfred
-
Award for Excellence in Music Education
Honeybee Creative for teaching neurologically diverse people music skills, song writing and recording projects, in the Sunshine Coast and Gympie regions of Queensland, culminating a number of major public performances.
Musica Viva for Musica Viva In Schools
Speak Percussion for Sounds Unheard
Tim Nikolsky for activity – leadership, connecting, contribution
-
Award for Excellence in a Regional Area
Andrew Veivers for 2021 recording and release of ‘People Puppets Fire Volume 1’
Camerata, Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra for Camerata’s 2021 Emerging Composer Commission in Winton
Fred Cole for composition for “O, How I Dreamt of Things Impossible” Dance Theatre work, Northern Rivers Performing Arts
Tura New Music and Marrugeku for Sonus3 Program and Tour
-
Award for Excellence in Experimental Music
ADSR Zine for 2021 activities including exhibition, showcase and online catalogue of publications
Hand to Earth for composition, recording, release, and performance of new music
Melbourne Electronic Sound Studio (MESS) for education, engagement, facilitation
Madeleine Flynn and Tim Humphrey for ongoing project Witness Stand
2022 ART MUSIC AWARDS
Wednesday 31 August @ 5.45pm
Meat Market, North Melbourne
With hosts Stéphanie Kabanyana Kanyandekwe, Emma Donovan and Aaron Wyatt, with live music curation by Barney McAll.
