2022 Art Music Awards Finalists Announced - Noise11.com

The 2022 Art Music Awards will take place in Melbourne on August 31.

Here are the finalists for 2022.

2022 Art Music Awards presented by APRA AMCOS and Australian Music Centre

Work of the Year- Choral

Title: A Gathering

Composer: Anne Cawrse

Text: Anne Cawrse and Paul Hetherington

Performer: Adelaide Chamber Singers

Title: An Australian Song Cycle

Composer: Joseph Twist

Text: Henry Lawson, Michael Leunig, Judith McKinney Les Murray, Oodgeroo Noonuccal, A.B. Patterson, Peter Skrzynecki, Jack Twist, Judith Wright

Performer: Sydney Chamber Choir, Jem Harding, piano, Anthea Cottee, cello, and Sam Allchurch, conductor

Title: Pandemic, mvt.6 of “Shadow and Hope – Cantata from Six Continents in the Age of Pandemic”

Composer: Brenton Broadstock

Performer: Quartet Berlin-Tokyo, Theodor Schüz Ensemble, and Philipp Amelung, artistic director

Title: Requiem

Composer: Paul Stanhope

Performer: Sydney Chamber Choir

Work of the Year- Dramatic

Title: Fumeblind Oracle

Composer: Huw Belling

Text: Pierce Wilcox

Performer: Jessica O’Donoghue and Jack Symonds

Title: Parrwang Lifts the Sky

Composer: Deborah Cheetham AO

Performer: Victorian Opera and Short Black Opera

Title: Poem for a Dried Up River

Composer: Jane Sheldon

Text: Alice Oswald

Performer: Sydney Chamber Opera

Title: The Pulse

Composer: Ekrem Eli Phoenix

Performer: Aurora (Young Adelaide Voices), and Christie Anderson, conductor/vocal soloist

Work of the Year – Jazz

Title: Grey Is Ground Album

Composer: Gian Slater

Performer: Gian Slater

Title: Hand to Earth

Composer: Aviva Endean, Sunny Kim, Peter Knight, Daniel Wilfred and David Wilfred

Performer: Hand to Earth

Title: Lost in Place

Composer: I Hold the Lion’s Paw

Performer: I Hold the Lion’s Paw

Title: See You Round The Traps

Composer: Benjamin Shannon

Performer: Milton Man Gogh

Work of the Year – Large Ensemble

Title: The Rest is Silence

Composer: Anne Cawrse

Performer: Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Michael Pisan, cor anglais, and Nicholas Carter, conductor

Title: Stratus

Composer: Olivia Davies

Performer: West Australian Symphony Orchestra, and Asher Fisch, conductor

Title: Śūnyatā

Composer: Fiona Hill

Performer: Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, and Simon Reade, conductor

Title: Symphony No 1 “Black Summer”

Composer: Paul Dean

Performer: Australian World Orchestra

Work of the Year- Chamber Music

Title: Black Summer String Quartet (an Homage to Australia’s Bushfire History)

Composer: Natalie Williams

Performer: The Australian String Quartet

Title: Hokusai Mixtape

Composer: Tristan Coelho

Performer: Jonathan Henderson, James Wannan, Emily Granger, and Tristan Coelho

Title: mewl infans

Composer: Rishin Singh

Performer: Martin Sturm

Title: threaded in amongst the infinite threading

Composer: Bree van Reyk

Performer: Genevieve Lacey and Marshall McGuire

Work of the Year- Electroacoustic/Sound Art

Title: Depth Disintegration

Composer: Sia Ahmad

Performer: Benjamin Anderson

Title: Effigy, for viola and electronics

Composer: Erkki Veltheim

Performer: Erkki Veltheim

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing Australia obo SFM Publishing

Title: Undercurrent 暗涌

Composer: Carolyn Schofield and Mindy Meng Wang

Performer: Fia Fiell (Carolyn Schofield) and Mindy Meng Wang

Title: VERY FAST & VERY FAR

Composer: Tim Bruniges, Julian Day, and Matt McGuigan

Performer: Tim Bruniges, Julian Day, and Matt McGuigan

Performance of the Year – Jazz/Improvised Music

Performer: Jeremy Rose & The Earshift Orchestra featuring Simon Barker and Chloe Kim

Title: Disruption! The Voice of Drums

Composer: Jeremy Rose*, Simon Barker and Chloe Kim

Publisher: Origin Music Publishing*

Performer: Pat Jaffe, Callum Mintzis and ensemble

Title: A Sanctuary of Quietude

Composer: Pat Jaffe and Callum Mintzis

Performer: Vanessa Perica Orchestra and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Conducted by Benjamin Northey

Title: Love is a Temporary Madness, The Symphonic Suite

Composer: Vanessa Perica

Performer: ZÖJ

Title: ZÖJ Live at Melbourne Recital Centre

Composer: Gelareh Pour and Brian O’Dwyer

Performance of the Year – Notated Composition

Performer: Rachael Dease and the West Australian Symphony Orchestra with Voyces

Title: Hymns for End Times

Composer: Rachael Dease

Performer: Andrew Haveron and Simon Tedeschi

Title: Machine Codes

Composer: Paul Stanhope

Performer: Andrew Blanch and Ensemble Offspring

Title: Tipping Point

Composer: Felicity Wilcox

Performer: Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Australian Art Orchestra, Daniel Wilfred, David Wilfred, Conducted by Benjamin Northey

Title: Wata

Composer: Paul Grabowsky, Daniel Wilfred, and David Wilfred

Award for Excellence in Music Education

Honeybee Creative for teaching neurologically diverse people music skills, song writing and recording projects, in the Sunshine Coast and Gympie regions of Queensland, culminating a number of major public performances.

Musica Viva for Musica Viva In Schools

Speak Percussion for Sounds Unheard

Tim Nikolsky for activity – leadership, connecting, contribution

Award for Excellence in a Regional Area

Andrew Veivers for 2021 recording and release of ‘People Puppets Fire Volume 1’

Camerata, Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra for Camerata’s 2021 Emerging Composer Commission in Winton

Fred Cole for composition for “O, How I Dreamt of Things Impossible” Dance Theatre work, Northern Rivers Performing Arts

Tura New Music and Marrugeku for Sonus3 Program and Tour

Award for Excellence in Experimental Music

ADSR Zine for 2021 activities including exhibition, showcase and online catalogue of publications

Hand to Earth for composition, recording, release, and performance of new music

Melbourne Electronic Sound Studio (MESS) for education, engagement, facilitation

Madeleine Flynn and Tim Humphrey for ongoing project Witness Stand

2022 ART MUSIC AWARDS

Wednesday 31 August @ 5.45pm

Meat Market, North Melbourne

With hosts Stéphanie Kabanyana Kanyandekwe, Emma Donovan and Aaron Wyatt, with live music curation by Barney McAll.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

