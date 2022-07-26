President Barack Obama Reveals Summer Playlist 2022 - Noise11.com

President Barack Obama has maintained his annual tradition of curating a summer playlist of his feelgood songs.

Beyoncé’s new song Break My Soul’ kicks of the Summer Playlist 2022 but you’ll also find some surprises such as Joe Cocker’s version of ‘Feeling Alright’, some fairly obscure Aretha Franklin ‘Save Me’, some very tasty Dave Brubeck ‘Take Five’ and the token nod to his mate Bruce Springsteen ‘Dancing In The Dark’.

There are no Australian’s in the list this year. Courtney Barnett ‘Need A Little Time’ made an Obama playlist in 2018.

Here is the Barack Obama Summer Playlist 2022:

Beyoncé: “Break My Soul”

Tems: “Vibe Out”

Harry Styles: “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”

The Spinners: “Mighty Love”

Joe Cocker: “Feelin’ Alright”

Sampa the Great: “Energy” [ft. Nadeem Din-Gabisi]

Rosalía: “Saoko”

Lil Yachty: “Split/Whole Time”

Prince: “Let’s Go Crazy”

Maggie Rogers: “That’s Where I Am”

Al Green: “I Can’t Get Next to You”

Dr. John: “More Than You Know”

Miles Davis: “Blue in Green”

Burna Boy: “Last Last”

Doechii: “Persuasive”

Hope Tala: “Cherries” [ft. Aminé]

Aretha Franklin: “Save Me”

Lyle Lovett: “Nobody Knows Me”

Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo: “Ojitos Lindos”

Koffee: “Pull Up”

Bruce Springsteen: “Dancing in the Dark”

Wet Leg: “Angelica”

Rakim: “When I B on Tha Mic”

Drake: “Too Good” [ft. Rihanna]

D’Angelo: “Spanish Joint”

Nina Simone: “Do I Move You? (Version II)”

Dave Brubeck: “Take Five”

Pheelz & Bnxn: “Finesse” [ft. Buju]

Amber Mark: “Bliss”

Jacob Banks: “Found”

Caamp: “Apple Tree Blues”

Otis Redding: “I’ve Been Loving You”

Wyclef Jean: “Guantanamera” [ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill]

Jack White: “I’m Shakin’”

Big John Hamilton: “I Just Want to Thank You”

Fatboy Slim: “Praise You”

Dijon: “Many Times”

The Foreign Exchange: “Better” [ft. Shana Tucker and Eric Roberson]

Omar Apollo: “Tamagotchi”

Maren Morris: “The Furthest Thing”

The Internet: “Under Control”

Kendrick Lamar: “Die Hard”

Vince Staples & Mustard: “Magic”

Kacey Musgraves: “Keep Looking Up”

