Barbra Streisand To Release Her Memoirs - Noise11.com

Barbra Streisand has finally confirmed a release date for her memoir.

A representative for the legendary performer announced via social media on Tuesday that the book, titled My Name Is Barbra, will be available to purchase from 7 November.

According to a summary, Barbra will recount her childhood, early struggles to become an actress and the process of recording some of her acclaimed albums in the book.

In addition, she promises to touch upon her friendships with the likes of Marlon Brando and Madeleine Albright as well as discuss the fulfilment she’s found in her marriage to James Brolin.

“No entertainer’s memoir has been more anticipated than Barbra Streisand’s, and this engrossing and delightful book will be eagerly welcomed by her millions of fans,” the description reads.

Accordingly, Ben Brusey, publishing director at Century – an imprint of Penguin Random House UK – insisted the memoir will be worth the wait for fans.

“One of the greatest tales of the creative life ever told, Streisand’s memoir reveals a voice on the page that is every bit as heartfelt, entertaining and spectacular as her greatest performances,” he commented. “We are thrilled and honoured to be publishing Streisand’s memoir and know it will be a landmark event full of joy and creativity that will dazzle and delight readers and critics alike.”

Barbra was originally due to release a memoir in 2017 but she later decided to delay it.

However, in an interview with the BBC in August 2021, the Hollywood icon revealed she had been working on the book during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I actually started eight years ago, writing in longhand,” Barbra explained. “But I (recently) realised I have to concentrate on this, which the quarantine year helped me do. It’s almost finished now.”

