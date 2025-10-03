Battle Beast Unleash Seventh Album Steelbound With European Tour - Noise11.com

Finnish heavy metal powerhouse Battle Beast are charging ahead at full throttle with the release of their seventh studio album Steelbound, out 17 October 2025.

The Helsinki sextet have long been one of Europe’s most consistent modern metal exports, moving with ease between old-school heavy riffs, bombastic synths, symphonic grandeur and a wink to ‘80s arena rock. The result is a band that can floor you with power while keeping their sense of fun intact – a balance that has become their trademark since their 2011 debut Steel.

Formed in 2008, Battle Beast emerged during a period when Scandinavian power metal was gaining renewed global attention. Their first full-length, Steel (2011), made an immediate impact across Europe, leading to a record deal and international touring opportunities. The band truly broke through with their self-titled 2013 album and have never looked back.

By the time Circus of Doom arrived in 2022, Battle Beast had established themselves as stadium contenders. The record became their fourth consecutive #1 in Finland, while their tours sold out sizeable venues across Europe, Asia and the Americas. Their high-energy shows, led by powerhouse vocalist Noora Louhimo, have become legendary for fans who expect equal parts spectacle and singalong.

On Steelbound, Battle Beast widen their horizons even further. The album swings from the thunderous headbanger “Last Goodbye” to the synth-driven pop flavours of “Angel of Midnight”, and from unapologetic party anthem “Here We Are” to the empowering title track “Steelbound”.

Where Circus of Doom revelled in theatrical darkness, Steelbound brings a surge of positivity, resilience and joy. “This album is about strength in the face of dismissal and doubt,” the band said in a statement. “But it’s also about fun, for 38 minutes, we want people to let go, sing, dance, headbang, and feel free.”

To mark the album’s arrival, Battle Beast will hit the road for a massive European run. The tour kicks off 17 October 2025 at Hamburg’s Inselpark Arena – their biggest German headline date to date – and continues until mid-December.

They won’t be travelling alone: symphonic melodic metallers Dominum are locked in as main support, while Swedish power metal rising stars Majestica will open each night.

