Battle Beast To Bring Their Electrifying Power Metal Spectacle To Australia For The First Time In 2026 - Noise11.com

Finland’s masters of melodic metal, Battle Beast, will finally unleash their full-throttle live fury on Australian soil in March 2026. Known for fusing the epic grandeur of classic heavy metal with 1980s-inspired hard rock and a cinematic pop sheen, Battle Beast have built a global reputation for turning stages into battlegrounds of melody and might.

With their seventh album Steelbound freshly released, the Helsinki six-piece are set to conquer new territory, bringing their explosive show to Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Frontwoman Noora Louhimo, one of the most commanding voices in modern metal, promises that Australian fans will experience something unforgettable. “We’re beyond excited to finally bring our beastly sound to the land of endless horizons and killer crowds,” Louhimo said. “Australia’s metal scene has been calling to us for years – get ready for a night of pure escapism, headbanging fury, and memories that’ll last a lifetime.”

Formed in Helsinki in 2008 by guitarist Anton Kabanen, drummer Pyry Vikki and guitarist Juuso Soinio, Battle Beast quickly became one of Finland’s most talked-about newcomers. Their early lineup was rounded out by bassist Eero Sipilä, keyboardist Janne Björkroth, and original vocalist Nitte Valo.

Their big break came in 2010 when Battle Beast won two major competitions – the Wacken Metal Battle in Germany and Finland’s Radio Rock Starba. The dual victories landed them a record deal with Hype Records, setting the stage for their 2011 debut Steel. Boosted by singles Show Me How To Die and Enter The Metal World, the record hit number seven on the Finnish charts and caught the attention of powerhouse label Nuclear Blast, who reissued it across Europe.

The band’s European breakthrough arrived when they toured with Nightwish on their Imaginaerum World Tour in 2012. During the final show, Nightwish even performed a cover of Battle Beast’s Show Me How To Die in tribute.

When Valo left the band later that year, Louhimo was discovered online and quickly became the new voice of Battle Beast. Her powerhouse vocals and charismatic stage presence helped push the band to new heights with 2013’s self-titled album Battle Beast, featuring fan favourites Into The Heart Of Danger and Black Ninja.

Subsequent albums Unholy Savior (2015), Bringer Of Pain (2017), No More Hollywood Endings (2019) and Circus Of Doom (2022) solidified their place at the top of Europe’s metal scene. Unholy Savior hit number one in Finland, Bringer Of Pain went platinum, and No More Hollywood Endings won the Finnish Grammy (Emma Gaala) for Metal Album of the Year.

Their latest record, Steelbound, released on 17 October 2025, marks another high point for the band. Mixing cinematic synths with pounding riffs and anthemic choruses, it showcases Battle Beast at their most confident and expansive yet. The album’s launch coincided with a massive European tour including their biggest headline show to date at Germany’s Inselpark Arena, supported by Dominum and Majestica.

Battle Beast March 2026 Australian Tour Dates

Tuesday 10 March – Perth, Magnet House

Wednesday 11 March – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Friday 13 March – Melbourne, Max Watts

Saturday 14 March – Sydney, Manning Bar

Sunday 15 March – Brisbane, Crowbar

Tickets:

Pre-sale: Friday 24 October @ 9:00am local

General Public On Sale: Monday 27 October @ 9:00am local

From: ThePhoenix.au

