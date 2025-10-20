Battle Beast Unleash Electrocharged Seventh Album Steelbound, Drop Sinister New Clip For Twilight Cabaret - Noise11.com

Finnish metal powerhouse Battle Beast have returned with their seventh studio album, Steelbound, an audacious and high-energy record that stakes a claim for sheer theatricality and headbanging euphoria. Released as the band embark on a European run, the 38 minute album fuses power metal muscle with pop hooks and party-ready anthems, showcasing a group that have turned resilience into their signature sound.

Steelbound opens with the crushing momentum of Last Goodbye, a track that sets the album’s aggressive tone, while Angel Of Midnight flirts with pop brilliance, proving Battle Beast still know how to craft a melody that lodges in the skull. Here We Are trades the sword-and-shield theatrics for unabashed celebration, a party anthem that invites fans to sing, dance, and throw their worries away, and the title track Steelbound lifts the record into an empowering declaration of defiance and joy.

Alongside the album the band have revealed a striking new video for Twilight Cabaret, a theatrical and sinister cut that Janne Björkroth, the song’s composer and Steelbound’s producer, says was always a necessary one. In the press copy the band describe Twilight Cabaret as the next chapter in one of their most riotous tales, set in a world where power corrupts, truth is bent, and rulers erode justice while controlling the media. The song blends layered lyrics with Latin infusions and stabbing metal arrangements, producing a dramatic anthem with a sinister twist.

Battle Beast invite listeners in with the promise of catharsis and communal release, describing Steelbound as a thunderous monument of defiance and resilience. For 38 minutes the album refuses to be solemn, it radiates positivity, it demands singing and headbanging and, crucially, enjoyment.

The release is another chapter in a band whose origins are rooted in Helsinki’s tight-knit metal scene. Formed in 2008 by high school friends Anton Kabanen, Juuso Soinio and Pyry Vikki, Battle Beast rose through the ranks after winning two major band competitions in 2010, including the international Wacken Metal Battle and Finland’s Radio Rock Starba. Those victories secured them a record deal and a swift ascent, with debut album Steel arriving in 2011 and catching the attention of international label Nuclear Blast.

The group have navigated lineup changes and internal upheavals, most notably the departure of founding guitarist Anton Kabanen in 2015, and the arrival of vocalist Noora Louhimo in 2012, who would become a galvanising force for the band’s sound and live intensity. With Louhimo in front and a renewed lineup, Battle Beast grew into a chart-topping act at home and an increasingly prominent force across Europe.

Steelbound, announced to the world on 5 June 2025 and released on October 17 2025, arrives after a steady run of albums that have cemented the band’s reputation for combining metal muscle with irresistible hooks. The first singles from the record, Last Goodbye and Here We Are, gave a taste of the album’s march between menace and mirth.

To celebrate the record the band will kick off a European tour on the release date, beginning at the Inselpark Arena in Hamburg, Germany. The tour will feature Dominum and Majestica as opening acts, giving fans a heavy triple bill to look forward to.

Battle Beast is:

Noora Louhimo, vocals

Eero Sipilä, bass

Joona Björkroth, guitars

Juuso Soinio, guitars

Janne Björkroth, keyboards

Pyry Vikki, drums

