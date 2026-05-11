The Beatles To Open Immersive Fan Experience At 3 Savile Row In London In 2027 - Noise11 Music News

The Beatles will open a seven-floor immersive fan experience at their historic Apple Corps headquarters at 3 Savile Row in London in 2027, transforming one of the most significant sites in their history into a public attraction for the first time.

by Paul Cashmere

The Beatles’ most storied London address, 3 Savile Row, is set to become a permanent fan destination in 2027 with the launch of a new seven-floor immersive experience built inside the former Apple Corps headquarters. The project will open the building, long associated with the band’s final years together, to the public for the first time, including access to the rooftop where their last live performance took place in 1969.

The announcement confirms that Apple Corps Ltd will convert the Mayfair landmark into a multi-level exhibition space titled The Beatles at 3 Savile Row. The venue will feature never-before-seen archival material, rotating exhibitions, a retail space, and a recreation of the basement recording studio where Let It Be was completed.

The rooftop will also form a central part of the experience, allowing visitors to stand at the exact location of the group’s iconic final live performance, immortalised in Peter Jackson’s documentary Get Back. The performance, originally staged on 30 January 1969, has become one of the defining images of The Beatles’ late-period history.

The significance of 3 Savile Row extends well beyond Beatles mythology. The Georgian building in London’s Mayfair district became Apple Corps’ headquarters in 1968 after the band purchased it for £500,000. It was here that the group set up Apple Studios in the basement and operated their multimedia company during a turbulent but creatively prolific period.

Apple Corps has confirmed that the redevelopment will span all seven floors of the building. The project will include reconstructed studio spaces, curated archival displays, and immersive installations designed to place visitors inside key moments from the band’s final era.

The rooftop experience is expected to be a centrepiece, re-creating the environment of the 1969 performance that was famously halted by police due to noise complaints. That moment has since become a cultural milestone, marking the symbolic end of The Beatles’ live performance career.

Paul McCartney has acknowledged the emotional weight of returning to the building, describing the visit as reflective and personal.

“It was such a trip to get back to 3 Savile Row recently and have a look around. There are so many special memories within the walls, not to mention the rooftop. The team have put together some really impressive plans and I am excited for people to see it when it is ready,” McCartney said.

Ringo Starr also reflected on the announcement with equal sentiment, saying, “Wow, it is like coming home.”

Their comments underscore the continued personal and cultural resonance of the site, more than five decades after the band’s breakup.

Apple Corps operated from 3 Savile Row between 1968 and 1972, overseeing the final phase of The Beatles’ recording career. The building housed Apple Studios, where much of Let It Be was recorded, and served as the administrative centre of the group’s expanding business interests.

Following The Beatles’ departure, the studio remained active until 1975 before the building transitioned through various commercial uses. In later years it housed retail and office tenants, including a period as an Abercrombie Kids store before closing in 2020. The structure has since undergone extensive restoration planning ahead of its conversion into a permanent attraction.

The upcoming experience reflects a broader trend in music heritage tourism, where historically significant recording sites are being preserved and reimagined for public engagement. The Beatles’ catalogue continues to attract sustained global interest, reinforced in recent years by projects such as the Get Back documentary series and the AI-assisted release of Now And Then in 2023.

The transformation of 3 Savile Row into a fan destination places The Beatles once again at the centre of contemporary music heritage preservation. Few artists have maintained comparable archival visibility, with their work continuously reissued, remastered, and reinterpreted across multiple formats.

The project also highlights Apple Corps’ ongoing strategy of managing and expanding the band’s legacy through curated experiences. The company, long overseen by figures including Neil Aspinall and later Jeff Jones, has increasingly focused on blending historical preservation with modern interactive storytelling.

At the same time, the decision to open the building marks a shift from private corporate space to public cultural site, reflecting growing demand for immersive music history experiences that go beyond traditional museum formats.

An official opening date in 2027 is yet to be confirmed, but interest in the project is already significant given the site’s deep connection to The Beatles’ final chapter. The combination of original architecture, archival access, and reconstructed performance spaces positions the attraction as one of the most ambitious music heritage projects ever undertaken in London.

With anticipation building, Apple Corps is expected to release further details, including ticketing and programming information, as development continues. For fans, the opportunity to walk through the building where Let It Be was shaped and where the band’s final public performance unfolded represents a rare convergence of music history and physical space.

The reopening of 3 Savile Row will not only preserve a landmark but also redefine how The Beatles’ legacy is experienced in the modern era.

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