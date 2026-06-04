The Beatles To Release 4K Colourised ‘All You Need Is Love' Performance For Global Beatles Day - Noise11 Music News

The Beatles will mark Global Beatles Day on 25 June with the first official online release of a colourised version of their landmark 1967 performance of All You Need Is Love, commemorating one of the most significant broadcasts in music history.

by Paul Cashmere

The Beatles will release a colourised version of their historic performance of All You Need Is Love on 25 June, marking both the anniversary of the song’s debut during the BBC’s Our World television special and the annual celebration of Global Beatles Day. The performance, originally broadcast live from Abbey Road Studios in London in 1967, will be made available free via YouTube for the first time, allowing fans worldwide to revisit a moment viewed by an estimated 400 million people across 25 countries.

The release coincides with Global Beatles Day, an event established in 2009 by Beatles fan Faith Cohen to commemorate the date The Beatles delivered their message of love and unity to a worldwide audience. What began as a grassroots fan initiative has since expanded into an international celebration, with events ranging from concerts and exhibitions to fan gatherings staged across multiple continents.

This year’s observance carries added significance following formal recognition of Global Beatles Day by Apple Corps Ltd., the company founded by The Beatles to oversee the group’s creative and business interests. The acknowledgement represents a notable endorsement of a fan-driven movement that has grown steadily over the past 17 years.

The 4k colourised footage originates from The Beatles’ appearance on Our World, the first live global satellite television broadcast. On 25 June 1967, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr performed All You Need Is Love from Studio One at Abbey Road Studios, delivering a song specifically selected for its universal message and accessibility to an international audience.

The original broadcast arrived during a pivotal period in the band’s career, only weeks after the release of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The performance featured an orchestra arranged by producer George Martin and included a studio audience comprising some of Britain’s leading musicians and cultural figures. Guests reportedly included members of The Rolling Stones, The Who and Small Faces, contributing to an event that became one of the defining images of the Summer of Love.

Although the broadcast was transmitted in black and white, colourised footage was later prepared for The Beatles Anthology documentary project in 1995. The upcoming YouTube release marks the first time this restored version of the performance will be made widely available online as a standalone presentation.

In a message to Global Beatles Day founder Faith Cohen, Apple Corps Chief Executive Officer Tom Greene highlighted the continued relevance of the song’s message.

“More than ever, the message of The Beatles, and of ‘All You Need Is Love’ speaks to something vital for community, connection, and the power of bringing people together,” Greene wrote. “That is what makes Global Beatles Day so special. It asks nothing more than for people, wherever they are, to stop, listen, and share a little joy.”

The timing also places renewed focus on the enduring legacy of All You Need Is Love. Written principally by John Lennon and credited to the Lennon-McCartney partnership, the song became an international number one hit following its release in July 1967. It remains one of the band’s most recognisable recordings and a defining statement of the era’s idealism.

Nearly six decades after The Beatles disbanded, public interest in the group continues to grow. Liverpool landmarks associated with the band remain major tourist attractions, while new generations continue to discover their catalogue through streaming services, film and social media. The group’s influence extends beyond music, encompassing popular culture, fashion, recording innovation and the global expansion of British rock music.

The coming years will bring several major Beatles-related projects. Earlier this year it was confirmed that 3 Savile Row, site of the band’s final rooftop performance, will become an official Beatles visitor experience scheduled to open in 2027. Beyond that, director Sam Mendes is preparing an ambitious four-film Beatles project for release in 2028, with Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal and Joseph Quinn cast as the four members of the band.

For Global Beatles Day organisers, however, the focus remains firmly on the anniversary of a broadcast that united audiences around the world through music. As fans gather online and in person on 25 June, the newly released colourised performance offers an opportunity to revisit a moment that continues to resonate nearly 60 years later.

All You Need Is Love was conceived as a message for a global audience in 1967. Its return in colour, on the same date that inspired Global Beatles Day, ensures that message will once again be shared with the world.

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