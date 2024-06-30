 Beauty and the Beast, the Noise11 Review Melbourne 29 June 2024 - Noise11.com

Beauty and the Beast, the Noise11 Review Melbourne 29 June 2024

by Paul Cashmere on June 30, 2024

The new Australian production of Beauty and the Beast is gobsmackingly good. This new version of the show, based on the 2022 UK production, takes the technology available in theatres to a whole new level. But of course, without a strong story, great music, the colourful costumes, humour and an outstanding cast, it wouldn’t fly. Beauty and the Beast gets the highest tick for every category.

I have not enjoyed a show like this in years. It ups the ante of the best of the best like ‘Wicked’ and ‘Mary Poppins’ for pure entertainment and a fast-paced ride.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ engages the audience in the first minutes. When you are introduced to the characters, you discover their strengths and flaws. You just want to love Belle (Shubshri Kandiah), the intelligent but misunderstood bookworm and feel for her isolation from her society of basic dimwits. Belle has to contend with Gaston (Rubin Matters), the misogynist, ego driven town bully so full of himself the anticipation of him getting his dues can’t come quick enough. Belle is the buffer between the town jerks and her feeble father Maurice (Rodney Dobson), an absent-minded inventor who the township think is senile and treat with disrespect.

And then the journey begins…

The Beast (Brendan Xavier) is a damaged Prince, much like Gaston, but unlike Gaston is redeemable. The Prince is turned into a beast because of his selfish ways and, in true Disney fairytale fashion, can only change back if he finds true love before the enchanted rose fades.

Maurice is imprisoned by The Beast and then its Belle to the rescue of her father. She unselfishly brokers a deal where if The Beast lets her father go, she will take his place. Over time, Belle discovers the redeeming features of The Beast and the love story begins.

In the enchanted palace, The Beast’s servants have been transformed into furniture and utensils from the Prince’s spell. We meet Lumiere (Rohan Browne) the candelabra, Cogsworth (Gareth Jacobs) the clock, Mrs Potts (Jayde Westaby) the teapot and her son Chip (Zanda Wilkinson) the teacup as well as Babette (Hayley Martin) the feather duster and Madame (Alana Tranter), a wardrobe. All of these characters have an agenda to help the Beast find love or remain as items around the castle forever. (The teacup kid steals the show on numerous occasions).

Between the cast there are first rate credentials. The principals, Shubshri was the Princess in Aladdin, Brendan was Danny Zuko in Grease, Rohan was King Herod in JC Superstar, Jackson was Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

The interaction between the characters is unified. The storyline takes you between laughter and tears in its rollercoaster journey about Good vs Evil. The comedy is very funny, especially Cogsworth when he gets his clockface opened and fondled with.

The music by Alan Menken (Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Pocahontas) with lyrics by Tim Rice (Jesus, Joseph and Chess) and the late Howard Ashman (1950-1991), longtime collaborator with Menken, stays with the tradition of singalong Disney showtunes made famous by the Sherman brothers (Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang).

The best known song from the show is ‘Beauty and the Beast’ made famous by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson (no 17, 1991, Australia).

A centre-piece of the songtrack is the singalong ‘Be Our Guest’. It is simply classic Disney.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ is one of the best theatre shows I have ever seen. This show has everything for every demographic. The effects are incredible. It is fast paced, humorous and full of emotive moments. The music by Alan Menken and lyrics of Tim Rice keep to the Disney Sherman Brothers formula. Beauty and the Beast is simply a good time and a great night out.

Tickets are on sale now for performances until 24th November 2024, with new performances on sale from Thursday 4th July 2024, exclusively via www.beautyandthebeastmusical.com.au

Opening Night Cast List
• Shubshri Kandiah as Belle
• Brendan Xavier as Beast
• Rohan Browne as Lumiere
• Rubin Matters as Gaston
• Gareth Jacobs as Cogsworth
• Jayde Westaby as Mrs Potts
• Zanda Wilkinson as Chip
• Nick Cox as Le Fou
• Rodney Dobson as Maurice
• Hayley Martin as Babette
• Alana Tranter as Madame

