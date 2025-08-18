Wildlands Festival Returns to Brisbane and Perth in 2026 - Noise11.com

Wildlands Festival is officially returning for Summer 2026, with organisers confirming two massive editions in Brisbane on New Year’s Day and Perth on January 3rd.

The news comes with a refreshed vision for the festival’s east coast presence, as Brisbane shifts from its traditional New Year’s Eve timeslot to New Year’s Day at the Brisbane Showgrounds, ensuring every headliner can hit the stage at their peak. Perth’s west coast edition also returns with renewed momentum, taking over Arena Joondalup with the full Wildlands experience.

This announcement, accompanied by a playful teaser clip featuring dogs running free to Luude’s Fun in the Sun, has already sent excitement surging across the festival community. The video perfectly captured the Wildlands ethos: break free, run wild, and immerse yourself in music without boundaries.

Since its debut, Wildlands has positioned itself as one of Australia’s premier single-day summer festivals, focusing on a blend of electronic, hip-hop, and indie music. Each year, organisers curate a forward-thinking lineup that balances global icons with cutting-edge talent, setting the tone for the year in live music.

The 2026 edition promises to raise the bar again, introducing an all-new ‘in the round’ stage design that creates a 360-degree experience, complete with a four-point sound system and raised dance floors. This immersive setup ensures no matter where festivalgoers stand, they’re part of the action.

For fans seeking the elevated treatment, the Casamigos House of Friends VIP Pass returns, offering perks such as express entry, private viewing areas, exclusive bars, WiFi and charging stations, and FastPass lanes across the site.

In line with Untitled Group’s audience-first approach, flexible payment options like Zip Pay, PayPal Pay in instalments, and a new Ticket Request system—which allows fans to secure tickets at a guaranteed price ahead of the presale rush—make Wildlands more accessible than ever.

A Brief History of Wildlands Festival

Wildlands was born in 2019, when Untitled Group—Australia’s largest independently owned music and events company—sought to expand their summer offerings beyond Victoria. With the massive success of their flagship Beyond The Valley festival, the team recognised a gap in the market for a single-day event that could bring international acts to Brisbane in a highly curated, boutique setting.

The first Wildlands took place at Brisbane Showgrounds on December 28, 2019, with a lineup that included Tyler, The Creator, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Skepta, Mallrat, and Green Velvet. The event was an instant success, establishing itself as a staple on Australia’s summer calendar.

Despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the festival rebounded strongly, expanding to Perth in 2022. By 2023, it had cemented its reputation as a two-city powerhouse, delivering internationally acclaimed lineups and cutting-edge production.

Wildlands is presented by Untitled Group, the creative force behind some of Australia’s most iconic festivals and events. Founded in Melbourne, Untitled has built its reputation on curating experiences that go beyond music, combining cutting-edge stage design, hospitality, and community culture.

Their portfolio includes:

Beyond The Valley – Victoria’s premier multi-day camping festival, renowned for international headliners and immersive production.

Pitch Music & Arts – A boutique festival blending electronic music with large-scale art installations.

Ability Fest – Australia’s first fully accessible music festival, co-founded with Dylan Alcott, designed to celebrate inclusivity.

Grapevine Gathering – A touring festival combining wine-country backdrops with world-class music.

Wildlands – The single-day summer festival phenomenon that has expanded across multiple cities.

Beyond festivals, Untitled Group has also been instrumental in touring some of the world’s biggest artists, further cementing their place at the heart of Australia’s live music scene.

Over the years, Wildlands has attracted an impressive list of global and local stars. Here are ten standout acts who have graced the Wildlands stage:

Tyler, The Creator – The Grammy-winning rapper headlined the inaugural Wildlands in 2019.

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Australia’s electronic giants delivered a euphoric headline set in the festival’s debut year.

Peggy Gou – The South Korean DJ brought her signature house grooves to Wildlands, winning over fans with an electrifying set.

Central Cee – UK rap’s breakout star made his Australian festival debut at Wildlands.

FISHER – The Australian DJ and producer brought his party-starting energy to Brisbane and Perth.

Diplo – One of the world’s most in-demand producers, Diplo has been a staple name across Untitled Group’s festivals, including Wildlands.

BICEP – The Northern Irish electronic duo delivered one of Wildlands’ most celebrated live sets.

A$AP Ferg – Representing the A$AP Mob, Ferg brought New York hip-hop swagger to the stage.

G Flip – One of Australia’s most exciting homegrown talents, G Flip’s energetic live show connected perfectly with Wildlands’ audience.

Becky Hill – The UK powerhouse vocalist added a dose of anthemic dance music to the lineup.

Looking Ahead to 2026:

As the countdown begins, the return of Wildlands signals more than just another festival season—it marks the renewed energy of Australia’s live music scene, thriving once again after years of uncertainty. By securing New Year’s Day in Brisbane, the festival carves out a unique space in the national calendar, while its west coast expansion underscores its national importance.

For Untitled Group, Wildlands 2026 is another step in their mission to deliver world-class cultural experiences, and for fans, it’s a chance to start the year by running wild in celebration of music, community, and freedom.

Tickets are expected to sell fast when presales open, as thousands of fans prepare to kick off the year in true Wildlands style.

