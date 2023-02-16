 Ben Folds Premieres ‘Winslow Gardens’ Ahead of ‘What Matters Most’ Album - Noise11.com
Ben Folds

Ben Folds

Ben Folds Premieres ‘Winslow Gardens’ Ahead of ‘What Matters Most’ Album

by Paul Cashmere on February 16, 2023

in News

Ben Folds will release his first solo album since 2008 with ‘What Matters Most’ in June.

Ahead of the release, listen to ‘Winslow Gardens’

Ben’s last solo album was ‘Way To Normal’ in 2008. Ben Folds also released four Ben Folds Five albums between 1995 and 2012. In 2015 he released the Chamber Music album ‘So There’ with the yMusic Ensemble.

‘What Matters Most’ was co-produced by Folds and Joe Pisapia (K.D. Lang, Guster) in East Nashville, TN and features guest appearances by dodie, Tall Heights, and Ruby Amanfu.

Folds says, “There’s a lifetime of craft and experience all focused into this one record. Sonically, lyrically, emotionally, I don’t think it’s an album I could have made at any other point in my career.”

“I come from the vinyl era, and this perhaps more than any record I’ve made is a true album,” says Folds. “There’s a very specific sequence and arc to each side, all building up to this almost surreal positive finale, and that structure was really important to me.”

He adds, “More than anything, I wanted to make an album that was generous, that was useful,” says Folds. “I want you to finish this record with something you didn’t have when you started.”

‘What matters Most’ will be released on 2 June, 2023.

What Matters Most Track Listing:

1. But Wait, There’s More
2. Clouds With Ellipses (feat. dodie)
3. Exhausting Lover
4. Fragile
5. Kristine From The 7th Grade
6. Back To Anonymous
7. Winslow Gardens
8. Paddleboat
9. What Matters Most
10. Moments (feat. Tall Heights)

Ben Folds On Tour:

March 24 – Eau Claire, WI – The Pablo Center at The Confluence
March 25 – Viroqua, WI – The Historic Temple Theatre
March 26 – Dubuque, IA – Five Flags Theatre
March 28 – Fort Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theatre
March 29 – Urbana, IL – Krannert Center for the Performing Arts
April 21 – Tallahassee, FL – Capital City Amphitheatre *
April 23 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall *
April 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Cincinnati Music Hall *
April 26 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre
April 28 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts *
April 29 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre
April 30 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Gaillard Center
May 30 – Chicago, IL – Orchestra Hall*
June 13 – New London, CT – Garde Arts Center
June 14 – Lowell, MA – Memorial Auditorium
June 16 – Lewiston, NY – ARTPARK Mainstage Theater
June 17 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center
June 18 – Louisville, KY – Palace Theatre
June 20 – Wilmington, DE – The Grand Opera House
June 22 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
June 23 – Greensburg, PA – Palace Theatre
June 24 – Indianapolis, IN – Rock the Ruins at Holiday Park
June 25 – Detroit, MI – Motor City Casino
June 27 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
June 28 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
June 30 – Onamia, MN – Grand Casino Mille Lacs
July 1 – Fargo, ND – Outdoors at Fargo Brewing
July 22 – Columbus, OH – Bicentennial Stage at the Columbus Commons *
August 2 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheatre *
August 4 – Park City, Utah – TBA *
August 8 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater
August 9 – Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheatre
August 10 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
August 11 – Salina, KS – The Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
August 13 – Arvada, CO – TBA
August 15 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center
August 16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
August 17 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
August 19 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater
August 20 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
October 6 & 7 – Minneapolis, MN – Orchestra Hall *
October 20 & 21 – Dallas, TX – Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center *
November 8 – Bath, United Kingdom – The Forum
November 9 – Brighton, United Kingdom – Brighton Dome
November 10 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Symphony Hall
November 12 – Oxford, United Kingdom – New Theatre
November 13 – London, United Kingdom – Royal Albert Hall
November 15 – Gateshead, United Kingdom – Sage Gateshead
November 16 – York, United Kingdom – Grand Opera House
November 17 – Manchester, United Kingdom – O2 Apollo
November 18 – Edinburgh, United Kingdom – Usher Hall
November 20 – Dublin, Ireland – The Helix
November 23 – Zurich, Switzerland – Kaufleuten
November 25 – Berlin, Germany – Admiralspalast
November 26 – Wiesbaden, Germany – Kurhaus
November 27 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TrivoliVredenburg – Grote Zaal
November 30 – Paris, France – La Cigale
December 1 – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma
December 2 – Dudelange, Luxembourg – Opderschmelz
December 4 – Essen, Germany – Lichtburg

* Orchestra dates

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Frenzal Rhomb
Frenzal Rhomb Premiere ‘Where Drug Dealers Take Their Kids’

After seven long years in the new music wilderness Frenzal Rhomb are back with a new song ‘Where Drug Dealers Take Their Kids’.

1 day ago
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher and Pet Shop Boys Are Working On Something Together

Noel Gallagher has teamed up with Pet Shop Boys on a new track.

2 days ago
Duran Duran in Austin Texas photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jake Shears of Scissor Sisters To Open For Duran Duran

Duran Duran have announced Jake Shears as their special guest for their upcoming tour.

2 days ago
Rod Stewart photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart To Play Castle Tour of UK

Sir Rod Stewart has confirmed he is to play a six-date UK tour at various castles and football stadiums, and he is now "impatiently awaiting" the summer to arrive.

2 days ago
The Poor photo from Facebook
Australia’s The Poor To Take New Album ‘High Price Deed’ To Europe

The Poor’s European fans will be treated to the band’s first new music in 13 years with dates starting later this month in Spain and continuing through-out all of March across Europe.

2 days ago
Motley Crue play their first show of the Australian Final Tour
John 5 Settles In A New Motley Crue Guitarist

John 5 is now two shows deep into his new role as guitarist for Motley Crue.

2 days ago
Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes
Chris and Rich Robinson To Perform As A Duo At Merlefest

Chris and Rich Robinson will step outside The Black Crowes for Merlefest in North Carolina in April.

2 days ago