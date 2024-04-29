 Bernard Fanning and Paul Dempsey Are Up To Something - Noise11.com
Bernard Fanning and Paul Dempsey Are Up To Something

by Paul Cashmere on April 29, 2024

in News

Powerfinger’s Bernard Fanning and Something for Kate’s Paul Dempsey are cooking up something together and we don’t know yet quite what.

The pair have started new social media pages under the moniker Fanning Dempsey National Park.

Fanning posted:

We’ve been cooking something up together, be the 1st to know and follow our new accounts Fanning Dempsey National Park to find out how BF has Carol Brady’s hairstyle and why this looks like the sequel to Twins.
#FanningDempseyNationalPark

Dempsey’s post for Sunday has Bernard in a California recording studio in October 2023.

Fanning posted a similar pic of Dempsey.

Fanning’s last album was ‘Brutal Dawn’ in 2017. Dempsey’s most recent Something for Kate album was ‘The Modern Medieval’ in 2020.

Fanning and Dempsey regularly entertained us all during Covid with some occasional covers.

