Duran Duran To Reissue First Five Albums - Noise11.com

Duran Duran To Reissue First Five Albums

by Music-News.com on May 10, 2024

Duran Duran are to reissue their first five studio albums on LP and CD.

Duran Duran will re-release their self-titled debut album as well as ‘Rio’, ‘Seven and the Ragged Tiger’, ‘Notorious’, and ‘Big Thing’, all of which have been out-of-print for several years.

The collection will be available in the original 1LP and 1CD format, with remastered audio via Warner Music from 19 July, with all of the artwork having been closely restored to the original sleeve designs from the 1980s.

Their 1981 debut features hits like ‘Planet Earth’, whilst their follow-up spawned hits like ‘My Own Way’ and ‘Hungry Like the Wolf’, and their third record – which is so far the only of their 16 studio albums to hit number one – showcases classic tracks like ‘New Moon on Monday’ and ‘Union of the Snake’.

As well as its title track, ‘Notorious’ also features lesser-known songs like ‘Meet El Presidente’ and ‘Skin Trade’ whilst ‘Big Thing’ features their songs ‘All She Wants Is’ and ‘I Don’t Want Your Love’, which became a hit for the band in the US upon its release in 1988.

The ‘Girls on Film’ hitmakers are due to return to the stage with a headline performance in Suffolk at Latitude Festival on 28 July, which will follow on from their sellout UK and USA arena tours that took place in 2023.

In 2022, the band released their ‘Danse Macabre’ album – which reached the Top 5 on the UK Album charts – and headlined London’s Hyde Park, performed at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace, and closed the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

