Billy Corgan To Premiere 8 Part Series ‘Adventures In Carnyland’ - Noise11.com

Billy Corgan will premiere his 8-part unscripted series ‘Adventures In Carnyland’ this week.

The shows gives a personal look at Billy’s life with his family, his music and his wrestling empire all at play in unison as Billy goes from fronting Smashing Pumpkins to his business dealings with his National Wrestling Alliance. We also get a look at his recent wedding to longtime girlfriend Chloe Mendel.

The series was directed by Volk-Weis and Ian Roumain.

‘Adventures in Carnyland’ is on The CW in the USA.

Watch the Noise11 Billy Corgan interview:

