Spiderbait To Mark 20th Anniversary of ‘Black Betty’ With Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Spiderbait have announced their Black Betty Anniversary tour which gets underway 13 August in Brisbane.
“I can’t believe it’s 20 years since we released Black Betty and it went to number 1”, said Kram. “Since then, the song has become a bit legendary for us and has racked up over a hundred million streams on Spotify and 75 million views on YouTube which is nuts. The whole ride has been so awesome and was so unexpected”.
The tour will also be preceded by a vinyl reissue of the ‘Tonight, Alright’ album on 26 July.
I loved touring this album 20 years ago, we went back to a raw guitar, bass and drums. That approach comes naturally to us”, said Whitt.
With special guests…
POLISH CLUB (Brisbane, Adelaide, Hobart, Newcastle, Wollongong, Sydney)
Hailing from Sydney, garage rock duo Polish Club create punchy rock songs with pulsating guitar riffs and huge live energy.
ADALITA (Gold Coast, Canberra)
Modern Australian rock icon Adalita is best known as front woman for multi-ARIA Award nominated rock band Magic Dirt and has forged a successful solo career since 2011.
PRIVATE FUNCTION (Melbourne)
Punk six-piece Private Function are impossible to predict, their chaotic live energy managing to melt faces off music fans around the country.
ABBE MAY (Perth)
West Australia’s Abbe May is known as a phenomenal singer, songwriter and guitarist, a poetic, insightful, hard-hitting lyricist, performer and visual artist.
SPIDERBAIT
AUSTRALIAN TOUR
AUGUST – SEPTEMBER – OCTOBER 2024
WITH SPECIAL GUESTS POLISH CLUB, ADALITA, PRIVATE FUNCTION & ABBE MAY (SELECT SHOWS ONLY)
Presented by Frontier Touring & New World Artists
FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/spiderbait
Runs 24 hours from: Monday 20 May (10am local)
or until presale allocation exhausted
TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Wednesday 22 May (10am local)
Black Betty tour dates
TUESDAY 13 AUGUST
With special guests Polish Club
The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD (Lic. All Ages)
FRIDAY 16 AUGUST
With special guests Polish Club
Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA (18+)
SATURDAY 17 AUGUST
With special guests Polish Club
Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS (Lic. All Ages)
FRIDAY 30 AUGUST
With special guests Polish Club
Bar On The Hill | Newcastle, NSW (Lic. All Ages)
SATURDAY 31 AUGUST
With special guests Polish Club
Waves | Wollongong, NSW (18+)
SATURDAY 14 SEPTEMBER
With special guest Abbe May
The Astor Theatre | Perth, WA (Lic. All Ages)
FRIDAY 20 SEPTEMBER
With special guests Private Function
Forum | Melbourne, VIC (18+)
SATURDAY 21 SEPTEMBER
With special guests Polish Club
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW (Lic. All Ages)
SUNDAY 20 OCTOBER
With special guest Adalita
Miami Marketta Laneway | Gold Coast, QLD (Lic. All Ages)
FRIDAY 25 OCTOBER
With special guest Adalita
UC Refectory | Canberra, ACT (Lic. All Ages)
