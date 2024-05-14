Spiderbait To Mark 20th Anniversary of ‘Black Betty’ With Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Spiderbait have announced their Black Betty Anniversary tour which gets underway 13 August in Brisbane.

“I can’t believe it’s 20 years since we released Black Betty and it went to number 1”, said Kram. “Since then, the song has become a bit legendary for us and has racked up over a hundred million streams on Spotify and 75 million views on YouTube which is nuts. The whole ride has been so awesome and was so unexpected”.

The tour will also be preceded by a vinyl reissue of the ‘Tonight, Alright’ album on 26 July.

I loved touring this album 20 years ago, we went back to a raw guitar, bass and drums. That approach comes naturally to us”, said Whitt.

With special guests…

POLISH CLUB (Brisbane, Adelaide, Hobart, Newcastle, Wollongong, Sydney)

Hailing from Sydney, garage rock duo Polish Club create punchy rock songs with pulsating guitar riffs and huge live energy.

ADALITA (Gold Coast, Canberra)

Modern Australian rock icon Adalita is best known as front woman for multi-ARIA Award nominated rock band Magic Dirt and has forged a successful solo career since 2011.

PRIVATE FUNCTION (Melbourne)

Punk six-piece Private Function are impossible to predict, their chaotic live energy managing to melt faces off music fans around the country.

ABBE MAY (Perth)

West Australia’s Abbe May is known as a phenomenal singer, songwriter and guitarist, a poetic, insightful, hard-hitting lyricist, performer and visual artist.

SPIDERBAIT

AUSTRALIAN TOUR

AUGUST – SEPTEMBER – OCTOBER 2024

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS POLISH CLUB, ADALITA, PRIVATE FUNCTION & ABBE MAY (SELECT SHOWS ONLY)

Presented by Frontier Touring & New World Artists

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/spiderbait

Runs 24 hours from: Monday 20 May (10am local)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Wednesday 22 May (10am local)

Black Betty tour dates

TUESDAY 13 AUGUST

With special guests Polish Club

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD (Lic. All Ages)

FRIDAY 16 AUGUST

With special guests Polish Club

Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA (18+)

SATURDAY 17 AUGUST

With special guests Polish Club

Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS (Lic. All Ages)

FRIDAY 30 AUGUST

With special guests Polish Club

Bar On The Hill | Newcastle, NSW (Lic. All Ages)

SATURDAY 31 AUGUST

With special guests Polish Club

Waves | Wollongong, NSW (18+)

SATURDAY 14 SEPTEMBER

With special guest Abbe May

The Astor Theatre | Perth, WA (Lic. All Ages)

FRIDAY 20 SEPTEMBER

With special guests Private Function

Forum | Melbourne, VIC (18+)

SATURDAY 21 SEPTEMBER

With special guests Polish Club

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW (Lic. All Ages)

SUNDAY 20 OCTOBER

With special guest Adalita

Miami Marketta Laneway | Gold Coast, QLD (Lic. All Ages)

FRIDAY 25 OCTOBER

With special guest Adalita

UC Refectory | Canberra, ACT (Lic. All Ages)

