Famed Audio Engineer Steve Albini Dies At Age 61 - Noise11.com

Famed Audio Engineer Steve Albini Dies At Age 61

by Paul Cashmere on May 9, 2024

Audio engineer and producer Steve Albini has died at age 61 of a heart attack while working in his home studio.

Albini had his own bands Big Black (1982-1987), Rapeman (1987-1989) and Shellac (1992-2024).

Since 1988 Steve was involved with over 100 albums across the years with credits from Nirvana, PJ Harvey, Pixies and Australia’s Mark of Cain.

Here is a shortlist from the long list of albums he worked on:

Pixies ‘Surfer Rosa’ (1988)
Urge Overkill ‘Jesus Urge Superstar’ (1988)
The Jesus Lizard ‘Pure’ (1989)
The Breeders ‘Pod’ (1990)
The Mark Of Cain ‘Incoming’ (1991)
Jon Spencer Blues Explosion ‘John Spencer Blues Explosion’ (1992)
PJ Harvey ‘Rid Of Me’ (1993)
Nirvana ‘In Utero’ (1993)
The Jesus Lizard ‘Down’ (1994)
The Fleshtones ‘Laboratory of Sound’ (1995)
Fred Schneider ‘Just Fred’ (1996)
Pixies ‘Death To The Pixies’ (1997)
Dirty Three ‘Ocean Songs’ (1998)
Jimmy Page & Robert Plant ‘Walking To Clarksdale’ (1998)
John Spencer Blues Explosion ‘Emergency Call From Japan’ (1999)
Flogging Molly ‘Swagger’ (2000)
Mogwai ‘My Father My King’ (2001)
Flogging Molly ‘Drunken Lullabies’ (2002)
Cheap Trick ‘Special One’ (2003)
Nirvana ‘With The Lights Out’ (2004)
Cheap Trick ‘Rockford’ (2006)
The Stooges ‘The Weirdness’ (2007)
Scott Weiland ‘Happy In Galoshers’ (2008)
Manic Street Preachers ‘Journal for Plague Lovers’ (2009)
The Ex ‘Cath My Shoe’ (2010)
Hugh Cornwell ‘Totem and Taboo’ (2012)

Albini also worked on eight albums in 2023. He was also a music journalist and was a champion poker player winning 2018’s World Series of Poker and pocketing $105,629 for the win.

Steve Albini lived in Chicago with his wife, film director Heather Whinna.

