Beth Orton Reschedules Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Beth Orton has rescheduled her upcoming Australian tour to April 2024. The tour was to start in Melbourne on 22 November. It will now begin in Melbourne on 24 April, 2024.
In a statement Beth said, “Dear Australia! I have an important announcement. I am having to reschedule my upcoming dates to April 2024. It’s not something I wanted to do, but for my health I need to take a pause. Through the wonders of modern science, medication, diet and being super careful, I’ve been able to keep all of my commitments this year which has been a miracle. But the advice at this stage is not to push it in November. I’m going to stay close to home and keep everything I do local for a few months and then I will come in April when I can take on the long haul flights and put everything into touring your beautiful part of the world with an extra special configuration of musicians in my band. I’m really excited to announce that we are adding a new show in Hobart too. Tickets will be valid for the new dates which are listed above and below. I can’t wait to see you all soon.”
Wednesday 24 April, 2024
RESCHEDULED
(Previously Wednesday 22 November)
Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC
Lic. All Ages
melbournerecital.com.au
Friday 26 April, 2024
NEW SHOW!
Odeon Theatre, Hobart
Lic. All Ages
odeantheatre.com.au
Saturday 27 April, 2024
RESCHEDULED
(Previously Friday 24 November)
City Recital Hall | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
cityrecitalhall.com
Tuesday 30 April, 2024
RESCHEDULED
(Previously Sunday 26 November)
The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD
18+
Ticketmaster.com.au
