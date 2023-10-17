Beth Orton Reschedules Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Beth Orton has rescheduled her upcoming Australian tour to April 2024. The tour was to start in Melbourne on 22 November. It will now begin in Melbourne on 24 April, 2024.

In a statement Beth said, “Dear Australia! I have an important announcement. I am having to reschedule my upcoming dates to April 2024. It’s not something I wanted to do, but for my health I need to take a pause. Through the wonders of modern science, medication, diet and being super careful, I’ve been able to keep all of my commitments this year which has been a miracle. But the advice at this stage is not to push it in November. I’m going to stay close to home and keep everything I do local for a few months and then I will come in April when I can take on the long haul flights and put everything into touring your beautiful part of the world with an extra special configuration of musicians in my band. I’m really excited to announce that we are adding a new show in Hobart too. Tickets will be valid for the new dates which are listed above and below. I can’t wait to see you all soon.”

BETH ORTON

​With special guests tba

​AUSTRALIAN TOUR

​APRIL 2024

​Presented by Frontier Touring

For full tour information see: frontiertouring.com/bethorton

Wednesday 24 April, 2024 ​ ​

​RESCHEDULED

​(Previously Wednesday 22 November)

​Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC

​Lic. All Ages

​melbournerecital.com.au

Friday 26 April, 2024 ​ ​ ​

​NEW SHOW!

​Odeon Theatre, Hobart

​Lic. All Ages

​odeantheatre.com.au

Saturday 27 April, 2024 ​ ​

​RESCHEDULED

​(Previously Friday 24 November)

​City Recital Hall | Sydney, NSW

​Lic. All Ages

​cityrecitalhall.com

Tuesday 30 April, 2024 ​ ​

​RESCHEDULED

​(Previously Sunday 26 November)

​The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

​18+

​Ticketmaster.com.au

Melbourne: if you are no longer able to attend the new show date, please let Melbourne Recital Centre Box Office team know to have your ticket refunded. If you have any questions or concerns about this concert update, please contact: [email protected].

Sydney: tickets will be automatically valid for the new show on April 27, 2024. Patrons unable to attend are able to obtain a full refund by registering their details here by Friday 27 October 2023.

Brisbane: if you can’t make it to the new date, let’s get those tickets refunded by submitting a refund request – click here. Refunds must be submitted prior to 5pm, Tuesday 14 November.

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

