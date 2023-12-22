 Beyoncé Makes A Surprise Appearance In Brazil - Noise11.com
Beyonce photo by Ros O'Gorman

Beyoncé Makes A Surprise Appearance In Brazil

by Music-News.com on December 23, 2023

in News

Beyoncé stunned fans in Salvador, Brazil by appearing at a party celebrating the release of her new Renaissance concert film on Thursday.

Beyoncé jetted into the country and attended a Club Renaissance after-screening party where she met screaming fans.

“I came because I love you so much,” Beyoncé said in videos shared by partygoers on X/Twitter.

In an Instagram Story posted by Brazilian entertainment website Hugo Gloss, she even tried to get fans to participate in her ‘Mute Challenge’, asking fans to be silent after the word “mute” is said during her song Energy. However, her fans were so excited they couldn’t stay quiet.

Beyoncé’s surprise visit came after she teased hints on social media, having changed her location on Instagram to Salvador, Bahia, Brazil, alongside a red pin emoji. She also posted a photo of a silver horse – one of the symbols of the Renaissance album – poking its head out of her private jet on her Instagram Stories.

On Tuesday, Beyoncé announced that Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, a documentary concert movie, would be swiftly released in 15 more countries, including Brazil.

The movie, which hit North American cinemas at the start of the month, features her most recent world tour, which began in Europe in May and ended in Kansas City in October.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

